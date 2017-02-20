CellarPass Seminar Series for Craft Beverage Industry Aims to Boost Tourism Across U.S.

Share Article

Leading Online Guest Management Platform to Host Tourism Seminars for Wineries, Breweries and Distilleries in California, New York, Oregon, Texas, Virginia and Washington

Join us at Stoller Family Estate on 2/23/17

CellarPass 2017 DTC Roadshow at Stoller Family Estate

The roadshow is designed for winery and tasting room owners who are looking to boost visitation this summer

Napa, CA (PRWEB)

CellarPass, the largest online booking and guest management platform for the craft beverage industry announces their inaugural seminar series, hosting tourism classes for winery, brewery and tasting room owners across the United States in California, Oregon, Washington, Texas, New York and Virginia.

This seminar series is unique in that it will combine expertise from wine industry agency, Astra Digital Marketing Services, with online reviewer Yelp and event registration service CellarPass. Executives from all three companies will share ways wineries, breweries, distillers and cideries can statistically increase visits to their properties by integrating all three services into their digital marketing strategy.

The series of wine, beer, spirits and cider seminars will appear in some of the fastest-growing wine and craft beverage regions in the U.S. including California, which has more than 40% of the wineries in the U.S., Willamette Valley in Oregon, Walla Walla, Washington, two regions in Texas which will include Texas Hill Country and Grapevine. The tour will continue through New York's Long Island wine country and northern Virginia, both of which have a blossoming wine tourism industry.

"CellarPass helps craft beverage producers grow by simplifying the reservation and booking process for tasting room visitors. For the past 5 years, we have refined and perfected our guest management platform with renowned wine brands in the U.S.," says Sarah Elliman, co-founder of CellarPass. "The seminar series is designed for the small to medium-sized winery and tasting room owners who are looking to learn how the latest online marketing strategies can significantly boost visitors and as well as tourism in their local communities," continues Elliman. "A little investment on their part will go a long way towards wineries, breweries and distillers meeting their 2017 sales goals and objectives," continues Elliman.

More information about the 2017 seminar series for wineries, breweries, distilleries and cideries, along with registration details, are available online.

About CellarPass
Launched in 2012, CellarPass is the most widely used real-time winery, distillery and brewery tour and tasting reservation service that offers consumers easy and free access to confirmed tickets and reservations, online or through a mobile website.

With offices in California, Washington and New York, CellarPass provides a robust guest management platform that offers wineries, distilleries, breweries and other craft beverage businesses an enterprise-level guest management and marketing platform to promote their events worldwide while connecting with guests and enhancing visitor experiences.

For more information about CellarPass, visit http://www.cellarpass.com.

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Sarah Elliman
CellarPass
+1 707-255-4390 Ext: 1
Email >

Jonathan Elliman
CellarPass
7072554390 7
Email >
@CellarPass
Follow >
CellarPass
since: 09/2009
Like >
Visit website

Media

CellarPass, the leading online booking and guest management platform for the fine beverage industry announces their first-ever national roadshowLeading Online Guest Management Platform to Host Tourism Seminars for Wineries, Breweries, Distilleries and Cideries in California, New York, Oregon, Texas, Virginia and WashingtonCellarPass, the leading online booking and guest management platform for the fine beverage industry announces their first-ever national roadshowJoin us at Messina Hof in Grapevine, Texas on April 2ndJoin us at Messina Hof in Grapevine, Texas on April 2ndJoin us at Messina Hof in Grapevine, Texas on April 2ndTourism Boot Camp- Boosting Your Consumer Visitation & Online RelevanceJoin us in Walla Walla, Washington on March 22, 2017Tourism Boot Camp- Boosting Your Consumer Visitation & Online RelevanceTourism Boot Camp- Boosting Your Consumer Visitation & Online RelevanceJoin us at Messina Hof in Grapevine, Texas on April 20th, 2017Tourism Boot Camp- Boosting Your Consumer Visitation & Online RelevanceTourism Boot Camp- Boosting Your Consumer Visitation & Online RelevanceJoin us at Messina Hof in Texas Hill Country on April 18, 2017Tourism Boot Camp- Boosting Your Consumer Visitation & Online RelevanceTourism Boot Camp- Boosting Your Consumer Visitation & Online RelevanceJoin us at Hyatt Place in Riverhead, New York on April 4, 2017Tourism Boot Camp- Boosting Your Consumer Visitation & Online RelevanceTourism Boot Camp- Boosting Your Consumer Visitation & Online RelevanceJoin us at Stoller Family Estate on February 23, 2017Tourism Boot Camp- Boosting Your Consumer Visitation & Online RelevanceTourism Boot Camp- Boosting Your Consumer Visitation & Online RelevanceCellarPass has partnered with Yelp to Deliver Tourism SeminarTourism Boot Camp- Boosting Your Consumer Visitation & Online Relevance