CellarPass 2017 DTC Roadshow at Stoller Family Estate The roadshow is designed for winery and tasting room owners who are looking to boost visitation this summer

CellarPass, the largest online booking and guest management platform for the craft beverage industry announces their inaugural seminar series, hosting tourism classes for winery, brewery and tasting room owners across the United States in California, Oregon, Washington, Texas, New York and Virginia.

This seminar series is unique in that it will combine expertise from wine industry agency, Astra Digital Marketing Services, with online reviewer Yelp and event registration service CellarPass. Executives from all three companies will share ways wineries, breweries, distillers and cideries can statistically increase visits to their properties by integrating all three services into their digital marketing strategy.

The series of wine, beer, spirits and cider seminars will appear in some of the fastest-growing wine and craft beverage regions in the U.S. including California, which has more than 40% of the wineries in the U.S., Willamette Valley in Oregon, Walla Walla, Washington, two regions in Texas which will include Texas Hill Country and Grapevine. The tour will continue through New York's Long Island wine country and northern Virginia, both of which have a blossoming wine tourism industry.

"CellarPass helps craft beverage producers grow by simplifying the reservation and booking process for tasting room visitors. For the past 5 years, we have refined and perfected our guest management platform with renowned wine brands in the U.S.," says Sarah Elliman, co-founder of CellarPass. "The seminar series is designed for the small to medium-sized winery and tasting room owners who are looking to learn how the latest online marketing strategies can significantly boost visitors and as well as tourism in their local communities," continues Elliman. "A little investment on their part will go a long way towards wineries, breweries and distillers meeting their 2017 sales goals and objectives," continues Elliman.

More information about the 2017 seminar series for wineries, breweries, distilleries and cideries, along with registration details, are available online.

About CellarPass

Launched in 2012, CellarPass is the most widely used real-time winery, distillery and brewery tour and tasting reservation service that offers consumers easy and free access to confirmed tickets and reservations, online or through a mobile website.

With offices in California, Washington and New York, CellarPass provides a robust guest management platform that offers wineries, distilleries, breweries and other craft beverage businesses an enterprise-level guest management and marketing platform to promote their events worldwide while connecting with guests and enhancing visitor experiences.

For more information about CellarPass, visit http://www.cellarpass.com.