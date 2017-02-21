We hope to inspire children to get active and have fun whilst they learn about the everyday objects around them.

Happy Snap, an augmented reality adventure game by Go Girl Apps, celebrates its official launch this week in the iTunes and Google Play stores. Happy Snap’s purpose is to evoke wonder in the minds of children by prompting them to explore and discover the world around them with a delightful and engaging story. This find-and-seek game keeps kids exertive while they unearth their own creative drive.

“We hope to inspire children to get active and have fun whilst they learn about the everyday objects around them,” says Patricia Hiscock, Co-Founder of Go-Girl Apps.

The Happy Snap synopsis is based on a fictional digital camera, “Snap”, who is not feeling very happy that day and needs the child’s help finding five items to cheer him up. First the user is prompted to choose an “indoor” or “outdoor” setting, then the five challenges are presented one-by-one, and the child begins searching for the given item to snap a photo of. Challenges include “find something green”, “find a ball”, or “find a tree”. Bright colors, inviting animations, and friendly voiceovers guide the child as they search for items and gain stars. The app’s cutting-edge AI and machine learning technologies allow Happy Snap to verify the objects in the photos a child takes.

“Our vision was to create a ‘play for the sake of play’ application that engages and delights children,” says Hiscock. “It’s simple, seamless interface allows focus to be shifted to exploring real life, rather than navigating the app.”

Happy Snap is an adventure tailored for children of all ages and abilities, and is available now on the iTunes and Google Play stores. For more information, visit http://www.happysnaptheapp.com.

ABOUT:

Go Girl Apps was started by two friends, Rebecca Skinner and Patricia Hiscock. Rebecca and Patricia had the desire to change their lives for the better, and came together after teaching themselves how to code mobile apps. The two formed Go Girl Apps and concentrate on creating quality and fun educational apps for children. GGA is now a collective of girl Indie developers who dedicate themselves to making some of the most interesting and unique apps they possibly can.