AMA and DJI Launch Joint Drone Safety and Training Program

Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA), the nation’s leading voice for model flying hobbyists, and DJI, the world’s leading maker of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), are launching a joint program to promote safe and responsible drone operations, train public safety officers to use drones effectively, and support educational outreach efforts.

AMA and DJI will collaborate on other potential opportunities to mutually support their missions and provide new programs and options for those interested in small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS), the FAA’s formal designation for drones. Both organizations will become more visible in each other’s outreach and communications channels, and will explore joint activities to inspire youth and adults to become involved in model aviation and recreational drone flying.

“Safe operations in the national airspace are of the upmost importance to the AMA,” said AMA Executive Director Dave Mathewson. “This cooperative effort will further those safety efforts as we build educational programs for those planning to use DJI products as they explore the many activities that drones make possible.”

“By working with the AMA, we are encouraging safe operations by our pilots who are looking to progress in the hobby and to reach new audiences through this partnership,” said Ryan Tong, DJI General Manager, San Francisco Office. “Recreational and educational operations are a key source of innovation in technology, and model aviation in particular inspires many to pursue careers in sciences, robotics, aviation, and beyond.”

“As a Life Member of AMA, I know first-hand the value of its community engagement and educational programming,” said Brendan Schulman, Vice President of Policy & Legal Affairs for DJI. “I am excited for DJI to bring the latest in technology to AMA's membership, and to work together to preserve the freedom to operate model aircraft for recreational and educational purposes.”

DJI and the AMA will develop and promote a joint AMA membership offering; advocate for the accessibility, affordability and safety of personal drones; offer dedicated online support for pilots; and develop youth programs to nurture interest in pathways to aviation and technology careers.

The two organizations will work together to promote the AMA Public Safety course, a hands-on training experience that teaches public safety employees how to safely use drone technology in their daily jobs. The course includes flight skills training and orientation management, and culminates in a series of flights that allow them to apply their skills in simulated public safety missions.

DJI will also provide support to all of the AMA’s educational outreach efforts, including the UAS4STEM drone construction and flight competition for teens, by offering a 10% discount on DJI products.

For additional information, please contact:

DJI: Adam Lisberg, Corporate Communication Director, North America – adam.lisberg(at)dji(dot)com

AMA: Mandee Mikulski – (765) 287-1256 x 277, mandeem(at)modelaircraft(dot)org

About the Academy of Model Aeronautics

The Academy of Model Aeronautics, founded in 1936, continues to be devoted to national airspace safety. It serves as the nation’s collective voice for approximately 200,000 modelers in 2,400 clubs in the United States and Puerto Rico. Headquartered in Muncie, Indiana, AMA is a membership organization representing those who fly model aircraft for recreational and educational purposes. For more information, visit http://www.modelaircraft.org.

About DJI

DJI is a global leader in developing and manufacturing innovative drone and camera technology for commercial and recreational use. DJI was founded and is run by people with a passion for remote-controlled helicopters and experts in flight-control technology and camera stabilization. The company is dedicated to making aerial photography and filmmaking equipment and platforms more accessible, reliable and easier to use for creators and innovators around the world. DJI’s global operations currently span across the Americas, Europe and Asia, and its revolutionary products and solutions have been chosen by customers in over 100 countries for applications in filmmaking, construction, emergency response, agriculture, conservation and many other industries.

