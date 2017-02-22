St. Charles Consulting Group adds Gabrielle Wallace to Partnership

Gabrielle Wallace ... has been instrumental to our firm's success over the past six years.

Phil Davis, Managing Partner of St. Charles Consulting Group (St. Charles), announced that Gabrielle Wallace was admitted to its partnership at the first of the year. “I am delighted to welcome Gabrielle into the partnership. She has been instrumental to our firm’s success over the past six years, and I’m confident her leadership, innovative thinking and deep experience will continue to benefit our clients.”

Gabrielle brings over 24 years’ of experience helping clients solve strategic business needs through learning and development solutions. Gabrielle manages the delivery of our services to several key clients. “I am thrilled to be part of the leadership team at St. Charles where my passion for talent development, team leadership and client service aligns with my firm’s strategy and values.”

Prior to St. Charles, Gabrielle worked with clients in various industries including energy, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, professional services, retail and telecommunications to co-create innovative talent development solutions that yielded measurable business outcomes. Earlier in her career, Gabrielle was the Director of Education for the global Assurance practice at Arthur Andersen. In this role, Gabrielle was responsible for the training and development of 30,000 audit professionals worldwide.

St. Charles Consulting Group, with offices in St. Charles, Illinois and Dallas, Texas, serves a broad and diverse client base by delivering leading solutions in learning and talent development. Given the pace of change in today’s global marketplace and the need for businesses to be in continuous improvement mode, St. Charles’ stated commitment of “preparing your people for your tomorrow” will provide significant support to the success of our clients.