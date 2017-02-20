“Pediatric Interactions’ experience with PatientPay Paperless offers further proof that our solutions perform as designed.” -- Tom Furr, PatientPay CEO

A speech therapy clinic serving the northern suburbs of Chicago has been able to cut the time to post and reconcile patient payments by 90 minutes per day because of a solution from PatientPay℠, the leader in paperless patient billing for the healthcare industry.

“Soon after Pediatrics Interactions implemented PatientPay as its bill-pay solution, the hour and a half taken up every day to post and reconcile payments to patient accounts disappeared,” said Kricia Doescher, Pediatric Interactions’ office manager. “PatientPay’s auto-reconciliation feature made it possible. However, more than fast, this feature is accurate. Payments are posted to the right balance of the right patient account.”

The growing private clinic, with facilities in Grayslake and McHenry, Illinois, prides itself on using creative approaches to help its young patients and their families. As such, it decided to step away from the status quo of healthcare billing, which is overwhelmingly paper-based statements sent to patients by the U.S. Postal Service, and move to a secure, HIPAA-compliant digital solution.

“We felt the addition of another payment channel would improve our rate of collection. Most of the families we serve are headed by millennials, so the shift to electronic made sense as it fit into how they already managed their financial obligations,” Doescher said. “On any given day I see any number of mothers and fathers paying bills right from their smartphones; so going paperless was a move we felt we could make confidently.”

According to Doescher, “time to collect has gotten shorter as the PatientPay statements are clear and easily understood. We are getting paid in 3 days after our first statement is sent out; 84 percent of our bills get acted on immediately upon their being opened.” PatientPay statements align charges with Explanation of Benefits (EOB) eliminating confusion and, thus, hesitance to pay a bill.

PatientPay Paperless℠, the solution selected, is fully HIPAA and PCI Level 1 compliant. In addition, it is integrated with Raintree, the practice management (PM) software Pediatric Interactions uses. This made for a deployment accomplished by a handful of mouse clicks. PatientPay solutions are cloud-based and work with most popular PM suites. The integration practically eliminates the learning curve so common when a new application is added to a healthcare provider’s workflow.

“PatientPay solutions are designed to help medical groups, hospitals and therapy clinics collect more patient payments, faster and at less cost,” said Tom Furr, PatientPay’s CEO. “Pediatric Interactions’ experience with PatientPay Paperless offers further proof that our solutions perform as designed.”

The 90 minutes saved by their two billers from doing what had been a tedious, error-prone process is now used by the clinic’s business staff to deal with people in the office or calling in, resulting in the front desk running more smoothly. By extension, it afforded a better customer experience for the parents of the clinic’s young patients.

About Pediatric Interactions

Pediatric Interactions is dedicated to helping children better communicate. It operates a group of private therapy clinics located in the northern Chicago suburbs of Grayslake and McHenry, Illinois. It specializes in speech/language and developmental therapies using creative approaches to keep children engaged and excited to communicate. It values professional collaboration, family education and community involvement. Services provided include developmental screenings, evaluations, individual and group therapy and enrichment classes for children birth to 21. Pediatric Interactions also hosts workshops for professionals and parents, as well as Early Intervention programs.

For more information, please visit pediatricinteractions.com or call 847-223-7433.

About PatientPay

PatientPay creates patient payment solutions that help patients, practices, hospitals and revenue cycle management providers better control expenses in today’s healthcare environment.

Its solutions yield greater operational and financial efficiency for healthcare providers while giving patients a simple way to manage their healthcare-related financial obligations. The billing, payment and reporting services are HIPAA and PCI Level 1 compliant and eliminate time-intensive, error-prone, manual back-end efforts to process and reconcile paper bills or manage a traditional online portal.

PatientPay was founded to bring to healthcare consumers the same type of payment solutions they use in retail and e-commerce environments. PatientPay was granted three patents (U.S. Patent Nos. 8,155,983, 8,204,764 and 8,214,233) for its innovative process that underpins its solutions, which can be integrated with any healthcare management software.

The company is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit http://www.patientpay.com or call (888) 730-9374.