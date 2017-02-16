Chike Aguh Selected as 2017 Presidential Leadership Scholar

All people across the United States should be connected to the Internet and all of the opportunities and benefits that come with it.

The Presidential Leadership Scholars program, a unique leadership development initiative that draws upon the resources of the presidential centers of George W. Bush, William J. Clinton, George H.W. Bush, and Lyndon B. Johnson, recently announced that Chike Aguh has been selected to participate. Aguh, EveryoneOn’s chief executive officer, is one of 60 Scholars chosen for the program’s third annual class.

“I’m honored to be part of the Presidential Leadership Scholars program. Participation in this program will allow me to expand my professional leadership skills, but will also give EveryoneOn a platform to share the importance of digital inclusion with the entire country,” said Chike Aguh, EveryoneOn’s chief executive officer. “The Internet can change economic trajectories and entire societies. Somewhere there is a young person in a poor neighborhood in Brooklyn, NY or a rural area in Nebraska who has the talent and potential to create the next Facebook, Amazon, Google, or technology application that will change how we live our lives. However, that young person will never realize their potential, and we as a society will never benefit from it unless everyone has the Internet in their home. All people across the United States should be connected to the Internet and all of the opportunities and benefits that come with it.”

Before coming to EveryoneOn, Chike Aguh worked as an education policy official under Mayor Michael Bloomberg, a 2nd grade teacher and Teach For America corps member, a Fulbright Scholar in Thailand, and a Director of Corporate Strategy at the Advisory Board Company. He has also worked with the U.S. Department of Education, McKinsey & Company, and the Acumen Fund. He holds degrees from Tufts University (B.A.), the Harvard Graduate School of Education (Ed.M), the Harvard Kennedy School of Government (MPA), and the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School (MBA). He is a term member at the Council on Foreign Relations, NationSwell Council Member, member of the Harvard Kennedy School of Government's Alumni Board of Directors. He has spoken at and interviewed in venues such as the White House, SXSWEdu, Forbes, and Wired Magazine. Chike lives in Beltsville, MD with his wife, Crystal.

The third cohort was selected after a rigorous application and review process. Scholars were selected based on their leadership growth potential and the strength of their personal leadership projects aimed at improving the civic or social good by addressing a problem or need in a community, profession, or organization.

Over the course of several months, Scholars will travel to each participating presidential center to learn from former presidents, key administration officials, and leading academics. They will study and put into practice varying approaches to leadership, develop a network of peers, and exchange ideas with mentors and others who can help them make an impact in their communities.

The program kicked off in Washington, D.C. on February 07, 2017, where Scholars visited the National Archives and Records Administration, Mount Vernon, and the White House Historical Association and explored personal and professional development areas including core values and civility.

The latest class joins the alumni network of 121 Scholars in the program. They include individuals from diverse backgrounds and geographies, coming from a variety of sectors, including private, public, nonprofit, military, and academia.

