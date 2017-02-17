Lincoln Appraisal & Settlement Services Attains AMC License in Iowa

Lincoln Appraisal & Settlement Services recently announced the addition of an AMC license approval in Iowa. This adds to the continuously growing list, with Lincoln Appraisal now licensed to provide Appraisal Management Services in 38 states across the country.

Lincoln Appraisal is an Appraisal Management Company (AMC) as defined by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. Lincoln Appraisal is now currently licensed to provide appraisal management services in all states that require state licensure. As new states adopt AMC licensing requirements, Lincoln Appraisal will continue to obtain all new state licenses as needed.

“On behalf of Lincoln Appraisal, we are pleased to offer quality appraisal management services and real estate valuations in the state of Iowa,” said George K. Demopulos, MRICS, RA, SRA, AI-RRS, President and Chief Valuations Officer of Lincoln Appraisal. “We are committed to operating in accordance with all federal and state laws and will continue to add state licenses throughout the United States.”

Lincoln Appraisal is now licensed in the following states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming.

About Lincoln Appraisal:

Founded in 1998, Lincoln Appraisal & Settlement Services, headquartered in Providence, R.I., is a national appraisal management (AMC) and settlement services company. Lincoln Appraisal provides a full suite of residential, commercial and specialized appraisal services to the real estate industry throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. Additional information can be obtained by visiting http://www.LincolnAppraisal.com.