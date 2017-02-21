J.A. King acquires Oklahoma-based TTS, a.k.a. Tucker Testing Service

J.A. King, Precision Measurement Solutions Combining the strength and experience of J.A. King with the specific expertise of TTS will benefit all of our grain customers.

J.A. King, a leading ISO 17025 accredited precision measurement company, today announced that they are acquiring TTS, an Oklahoma-based calibration and inspection laboratory.

The purchase of TTS greatly expands its calibration and repair ability for the grain handling industry nationwide. “Combining the strength and experience of J.A. King with the specific expertise of TTS will benefit all of our grain customers,” said Greg King, Service Director at J.A. King. “J.A. King now offers a complete solution for companies in the grain handling industry: scales, moisture analyzers, grain probes, software, custom engineering and more.”

J.A. King will merge the TTS Oklahoma operations with its Oklahoma City branch with immediate effect. “J.A. King already has a strong presence in Oklahoma. The acquisition of TTS will bring additional experience in grain handling and related industries. We’re really excited to be able to offer a one-stop measurement shop to our customers in this critical industry, “added King.

About J.A. King

J.A. King is a full service precision measurement and calibration company. With over twenty locations in the Southeast and Midwest, J.A. King provides quality measurement equipment, backed by the highest standards of service and calibration in the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.jaking.com.