Pasadena, CA based Gemlife Financial has recently partnered with the largest cost reduction company in the nation to provide business owners better access to specialized tax incentives and expense reduction programs.

The program, initiated with a 15-minute survey provided at no cost to the business owner, assists in locating and claiming savings that they may have previously been unaware of.

Businesses that typically benefit most from the program include manufacturers, hotels, auto dealers, golf courses, medical facilities, software developers, restaurants, funeral homes, and commercial real estate owners.

The program provides cost segregation studies, property tax recovery, energy tax incentive audits, hiring incentives and manufacturing tax credit studies provided by a team of specialized attorneys and CPAs that can also provide a calculation of benefits that each service will yield. The program has saved clients over $500M to date.

Gemlife Financial has provided information online at http://www.gemlifefinancial.com/business-savings-solutions, along with an educational animated video, for business owners seeking additional information on the newly launched Business Solutions service.

Gemlife Financial is a Pasadena, CA based financial service agency that utilizes a comprehensive financial planning approach to saving for retirement that has proven successful for clients over ever changing market cycles. Their conservative approach to investing, tailored to individual client financial needs, encompasses financial planning, risk management, tax planning and estate planning.

The mission of Gemlife Financial is to provide comprehensive and independent financial and wealth management advice that allows clients to accumulate, protect and preserve their wealth. Gemlife Financial is an independent firm, which allows for product customization to client needs.

The firm, established in 2008, is managed by partners Gary Ybarra and Stephan Ting.

“We are excited to launch the Business Solutions program to help local business owners maximize savings so they reap the rewards of their hard work and investment.”

– Gary Ybarra, Managing Partner, Gemlife Financial, Pasadena, CA