10-4 Systems Signs Exclusive Partnership Agreement with Riskpulse

10-4 Systems and Riskpulse have decided to join forces to offer the industry’s first supply chain visibility platform to combine both freight tracking and weather risk analytics in a seamless user portal. The partnership provides customers with an enhanced user experience in the 10-4 Freight Portal with additional data derivatives and the capability to quantify weather risk posed to shipments while in transit or up to 10 days prior to tender.

10-4 Systems is a Boulder-based technology startup providing shippers, carriers, and brokers with real-time freight tracking and delivery notifications for inbound and outbound shipments. Riskpulse is a weather-focused shipment and lane-level risk analytics for the supply chain located in Austin, TX. Together, these best-in-class solutions will empower users with the insight they need to automate complex and nuanced shipment timing and routing decisions across their transportation networks.

“This partnership is exciting for 10-4 systems because we can bring together two great technologies to enhance our mutual customers’ experience,” said Travis Rhyan, CEO and president of 10-4 systems. “More importantly, this partnership will support shippers with enhanced resource planning and freight execution, while reducing costs and improving profitability for their carrier base. The Riskpulse integration creates a one-of-a-kind solution that will one day become the standard way shippers understand and react to weather risk globally.”

Riskpulse is the only system that mines value from every layer of environmental and supply chain data to make precision recommendations for operational logistics at scale. Global weather, natural disaster, and cargo-specific shipping tolerances are processed by the Riskpulse analytics engine, scored, and color-coded so clients can quickly identify shipments at highest risk. Users can then take action to optimize shipping routes, avoid excessive freight costs, and minimize cargo losses. Some of Riskpulse’s customers include international food and beverage companies, top automotive manufacturers, retailers, and commodity investment firms on Wall Street and President Obama cited Riskpulse as an example of innovative companies utilizing weather data to create value for businesses.

“Having an exclusive partnership with 10-4 systems will give our customers a whole new level of insight into their shipment-level risk,” said Matt Wensing, CEO of Riskpulse. “With 10-4’s state-of-the-art visibility tools, our clients receive risk analytics based on real-time freight locations so any high risk shipments in transit can be quickly flagged and action can be taken from a single platform.”

Mutual customers such as Anhueser-Busch InBev will immediately benefit by reducing the number of individual systems they used to manage shipments and react to threats. With this partnership, visibility tools and environmental risk analytics are combined into a single enterprise solution. The Transportation team at AB Inbev can now more seamlessly calibrate shipments for risk well ahead of tender, visualize threats across their supply chain network, collaborate with carriers, and automate any shipment status notifications to customers from an integrated portal.

About 10-4 Systems

10-4 is redefining the future of transportation by providing an integrated, automated visibility portal connecting Shippers, Carriers and Brokers to track freight and provide delivery notifications. 10-4’s Freight Portal software and integration provides streamlined communication by giving companies end-to-end visibility of their inbound and outbound shipments. This technology enables the industry to save costs and reduce manual, time-consuming, traditional methods, while reducing the overall carbon footprint of the diesel-heavy transportation industry.

For more information, visit http://www.10-4.com.

About Riskpulse

Riskpulse is a supply chain risk analytics company that helps its clients and their partners increase the predictability and stability of their financial and physical operations. Many of the largest food shippers, consumer packaged goods manufacturers, automakers, and retailers trust the Riskpulse Score (RpS) and the Riskpulse suite of cloud-based software applications to standardize their quantification of risk and guide their operational planning. Commodity investment firms depend on Riskpulse probabilistic forecasts and advisory services to guide their understanding of weather's impact on supply and demand. Headquartered in Austin, TX, Riskpulse is rapidly becoming the standard way for members of the supply chain to get the signals they need to optimize for risk.

For more information, visit http://www.riskpulse.com.