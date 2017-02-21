Today Au Bon Pain launches its latest pastry innovation to cafés nationwide – Bacon & Cheddar Kolache, a savory handheld breakfast treat with a history of flavor evolution. Originating in the 1700s as a semi-sweet, fruit topped wedding dessert in the Czech Republic, the kolache [koh-LAH-chee] was first introduced to America when Czech immigrants began settling in Texas in the mid-1800s. Over two centuries later, Au Bon Pain takes a nod from the Texan love for savory meats and cheeses and brings the Bacon & Cheddar Kolache to customers’ busy lives.

Perfect as a breakfast on the run or an afternoon #treatyoself, this updated twist on the kolache offers a warm, slightly sweet and savory dough filled with crispy bacon and melted cheddar cheese. As the first to bring this little-known pastry to the bakery café concept, Au Bon Pain will introduce Americans to a unique new indulgence that’s as craveable as it is Instagram-worthy.

“We’re thrilled to be the first brand in our category to introduce the kolache to new regions of the U.S.,” said Katherine See, Au Bon Pain’s Executive Chef. “We love playing with our ovens and get inspired when something super special emerges. We pride ourselves on offering choices for our customers, and while we believe how important it is to create delicious, healthful options for every day, we also know food lovers want to indulge too!”

The Bacon & Cheddar Kolache is so good, Au Bon Pain knows just one won’t be enough, so participating cafés are offering them 2 for $5. For more information on Au Bon Pain, or to find a café location near you, visit: http://www.aubonpain.com.

About Au Bon Pain

Founded in 1978, Au Bon Pain (“the place of good bread”) has grown into an internationally recognized leader in the fast-casual restaurant category. The chain’s signature items—sandwiches, breads, pastries, salads, soups and coffee—are served in welcoming café environments emphasizing quick service and hospitality. Au Bon Pain offers consumers a wide array of delicious, nutritional foods that include low-sodium, low-fat, gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options. Calorie counts are clearly posted on menus and full nutritional information is provided in each cafe which has helped the brand earn Health magazine’s designation as one of America’s Top 5 Healthiest Restaurant Chains over the past three years and one of America’s Healthiest Restaurant Chains by Grellin.

Au Bon Pain operates in six key trade channels including urban office buildings, hospitals, universities, transportation centers, malls and museums. Au Bon Pain currently operates in more than 300 locations in the U.S. and internationally. Additional information about Au Bon Pain, which is headquartered in Boston, may be found at http://www.aubonpain.com