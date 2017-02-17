The "Welcome Back Willie" campaign is running on TV, online and in print and welcomes back the beloved lottery mascot with a new look and feel. Thanks to local agencies and SNEAKY BIG Studios, this production, which took just a week from shooting to completion, was able to be handled, start to finish, right here in the Valley.

“Normally, a production of this magnitude would have been produced in a film capitol like Los Angeles, which takes the dollars out of Arizona,” said Chris Rogers, Director of Products and Marketing for the Arizona Lottery. “Now that we have these production capabilities with SNEAKY BIG Studios, we can keep productions of this scale in the state.”

SNEAKY BIG Studios is a 15,000+ square foot production facility located in North Scottsdale. Recognized as the most advanced studio in the Southwest, SNEAKY BIG Studios boasts a 4,000-square-foot production stage – the largest in the state – and capabilities that rival any studio in LA or New York. Owned by American entrepreneur and philanthropist Bob Parsons, SNEAKY BIG Studios was created to fill a need in the market and is further illustrating that Arizona is a force in the production industry.

"We think the best work gets produced through partnerships, so we are always looking for opportunities just like this," said Marianne Curran, CEO of SNEAKY BIG Studios. "Talk about an exciting time - that's now. No longer do talented agencies like OH Partners need to go to LA or New York to make a first-rate production - time to keep those dollars in Arizona."

OH Partners is the Agency of Record for the Arizona Lottery and concepted and directed the campaign for “Welcome Back Willie.” Through a true demonstration of partnership, and because all aspects of the shoot were handled onsite at SNEAKY BIG Studios, the agency utilized local crew and tapped into the talents of other local agencies like Trandel Media, who handled all producing and editing of the project.

About Arizona Lottery

Since 1981, the Arizona Lottery and its retail partners have generated more than $3.5 billion in net funding in support of programs that help to improve the quality of life for the people of Arizona. Proceeds from Lottery ticket sales — nearly $4.0 million per week – fund Arts and Education; Community Enrichment; Economic Development; Environmental Conservation; Health and Human Services; and Public Safety programs. Our mission is to support Arizona programs for the public benefit by maximizing net revenue in a responsible manner. Learn more at http://www.arizonalottery.com.

About OH Partners

OH Partners uses every tool at its disposal to positively impact the bottom line of its clients' organizations. The company uses classic advertising and public relations strategies, combined with digital and social media tactics to achieve clients' brand goals and aspirations. Mixed with clutter-cutting creative concepts in cost-effective ways, OH Partners ensures client relationships are mutually beneficial and stands the test of time. For more information, visit http://www.ohpartners.com.

About Trandel Media

Trandel Media, a production and media service company based in Phoenix, AZ., specializes in commercial, corporate, and industrial productions. Trandel Media works with companies and agencies to bring the client the highest production value for their budget. To learn more about Trandel Media or to request a proposal for an upcoming job, go to http://www.TrandelMedia.com.

About SNEAKY BIG Studios

Located in North Scottsdale and encompassing more than 15,000 square feet, SNEAKY BIG Studios is one of the largest, most technologically advanced production facilities in the Southwest. The studio offers a setting for television and commercial shoots, rehearsals and recording sessions, web/media production, press conferences, corporate training/videos, music videos, post production and video editing, color correction, photography and events. To learn more go to http://www.SNEAKYBIG.com.

SNEAKY BIG Studios is one of YAM Worldwide’s core businesses. Others include: BIG YAM, The Parsons Agency, Scottsdale National Golf Club, YAM Capital, YAM Properties, Parsons Xtreme Golf (PXG), Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale, Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson, GO AZ Motorcycles, Spooky Fast Custom Finishing and The YAMWOOD Foundry. Also operated by YAM Worldwide is The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation.