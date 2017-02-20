Strategy 2 Market Offers a Strategy Workshop For Product Developers

Strategy goes beyond the ivory tower; they believe in the inclusiveness of strategy and that members of the project team need to be well-versed in strategy for product development. They are offering a workshop on Strategy for Product Developers (ENGINEERS included).

Strategy 2 Market Seeds New Ideas

Strategy 2 Market believes in the inclusiveness of strategy, and that members of the project team need to be well-versed in strategy.

Chicago, IL (PRWEB)

Strategy for Product Developers (Engineers included) is a corporate workshop for project and leadership team members. Tools and frameworks are provided so the team receives the immediate benefits of having a strategy: speed, less politics, and a common product development direction with goals. The project team learns how they contribute to one of the most important parts of the product development system: Strategy.

Topics of the workshop include; building the major components of a strategy (enterprise/business/product); including but not limited to innovation strategies, business models, roadmaps, and developing a strategic framework for the environment they are operating in.

The team will learn…

  • Importance of a strategic framework for driving a product development system
  • How the business strategy sets direction for the team
  • How the business model creates opportunities or constrains product development
  • How the innovation strategy sets the context for how the organization innovates
  • How the market strategy defines the types of customers and types of problems to solve
  • Different types of product strategies
  • How to integrate market, product and technology strategies
  • How a platform strategy can accelerate product development
  • How roadmaps will help with cross-functional planning and prioritization
  • How to implement strategies and roadmaps into the pipeline, process and portfolio

