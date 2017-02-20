Strategy 2 Market Offers a Strategy Workshop For Product Developers

Strategy 2 Market Seeds New Ideas Strategy 2 Market believes in the inclusiveness of strategy, and that members of the project team need to be well-versed in strategy. Past News Releases RSS Sneak Peak of the 2017 Edison Award...

Strategy for Product Developers (Engineers included) is a corporate workshop for project and leadership team members. Tools and frameworks are provided so the team receives the immediate benefits of having a strategy: speed, less politics, and a common product development direction with goals. The project team learns how they contribute to one of the most important parts of the product development system: Strategy.

Topics of the workshop include; building the major components of a strategy (enterprise/business/product); including but not limited to innovation strategies, business models, roadmaps, and developing a strategic framework for the environment they are operating in.

