Strategy 2 Market Offers a Strategy Workshop For Product Developers

Strategy 2 Market believes in the inclusiveness of strategy, and that members of the project team need to be well-versed in strategy.
Chicago, IL (PRWEB) February 20, 2017
Strategy for Product Developers (Engineers included) is a corporate workshop for project and leadership team members. Tools and frameworks are provided so the team receives the immediate benefits of having a strategy: speed, less politics, and a common product development direction with goals. The project team learns how they contribute to one of the most important parts of the product development system: Strategy.
Topics of the workshop include; building the major components of a strategy (enterprise/business/product); including but not limited to innovation strategies, business models, roadmaps, and developing a strategic framework for the environment they are operating in.
The team will learn…
- Importance of a strategic framework for driving a product development system
- How the business strategy sets direction for the team
- How the business model creates opportunities or constrains product development
- How the innovation strategy sets the context for how the organization innovates
- How the market strategy defines the types of customers and types of problems to solve
- Different types of product strategies
- How to integrate market, product and technology strategies
- How a platform strategy can accelerate product development
- How roadmaps will help with cross-functional planning and prioritization
- How to implement strategies and roadmaps into the pipeline, process and portfolio