Rasmus Faber Releases “We Laugh We Dance We Cry” via Radikal Records

Today, February 17, 2017, Swedish DJ, producer, and pianist Rasmus Faber celebrates the North American release of his single “We Laugh We Dance We Cry,” which has been made available by Radikal Records. Faber has cemented his place as one of house music’s elite after a long list of successful productions and remixes for some of the electronic dance music’s icons such as Axwell, Deadmau5, Kaskade, and more. Faber’s recent releases have topped airplay and dance charts around the world. “We Laugh We Dance We Cry” has all the makings of an instant pop radio hit.

“We Laugh We Dance We Cry” transcends genres, sitting comfortably between commercial EDM, quality house music, arena rock, and mainstream pop sing-a-long. Faber collaborated with German singer-songwriter Alexandra Prince to create this feel good single. The powerful lead vocals are performed by Linus Norda. When speaking with Radikal Records about the release Faber stated, “I’m so happy that this very special track is finally coming out in the United States! With so many strong mixes and so many people getting psyched about it; for me this is what music making is all about, touching people in a positive way time and again.”

The single is available along with additional mixes from remixers including multi-platinum producer Jason Nevins, Manuel Riva, and Funky Junction. “We Laugh We Dance We Cry” is available for digital purchase on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, and Bandcamp. It is also available to stream on Spotify and Soundcloud.

Track-listing:

1. We Laugh We Dance We Cry (Radio Edit)

2. We Laugh We Dance We Cry (Extended Mix)

3. We Laugh We Dance We Cry (RaFa’s Epic Remix)

4. We Laugh We Dance We Cry (Acoustic Version)

5. We Laugh We Dance We Cry (Nevins 2.0 Radio Remix One)

6. We Laugh We Dance We Cry (Nevins 2.0 Radio Remix Two)

7. We Laugh We Dance We Cry (Manuel Riva Remix)

8. We Laugh We Dance We Cry (Funky Junction Club Remix)

About Radikal Records:

Established in 1990, and based just outside of NYC, Radikal Records is one of the United States’ leading independent record labels. In business for more than 25 years, they are focused on marketing, promoting, and distributing artists – not only to audiences in the USA, but also on a global basis to partners world-wide. Artists included on their roster over the years include: Kristian Nairn, DJs From Mars, Tony Moran, Salt Ashes, 2 Unlimited, N-Trance, Zombie Nation, ATB, Yello, Scooter, Schiller, Blank & Jones, Cosmic Gate, Sinead O’Connor, Ayah Marar, and many others. For more information, visit: http://www.radikal.com