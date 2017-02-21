Crossroads Partners has been awarded the management of a brand new, state-of-the-art 30,000 square foot privately owned Medical office building on the Silver Cross Hospital campus in New Lenox, IL. There’s nothing cookie cutter about our perspective on property management – we think outside of the box and focus on the goals of the owner.

Crossroads Partners has been awarded the management of a brand new, state-of-the-art 30,000 square foot privately-owned medical office building on the Silver Cross Hospital campus in New Lenox, IL. Also new under management is an 18,000 square foot office complex in Wheaton, IL owned by a local financial institution.

In 2016, the property management group added ten properties to its managed portfolio for a net increase of 800,000 square feet under management, a nearly 25% increase over 2015, and 2017 is well on the way to outpacing last year’s growth. The firm has focused on growing its condominium association management division adding nearly 300 units as well as its management of medical office, adding 85,000 square feet in that asset class in 2016.

“Our hands-on entrepreneurial outlook handling real estate challenges, coupled with our institutional quality, appeals to the owner who wants a customized approach to handling their real estate. There’s nothing cookie cutter about our perspective on property management – we think outside of the box and focus on the goals of the owner,“ says Kirsten Bowersox, COO. Currently Crossroads has over 4.5 million square feet under management.

The brokerage division has also experienced exceptional growth since its inception in April 2015. The division ended 2016 with over 1.34 million square feet represented for sale and lease, making Crossroads Partners one of the fastest growing brokerage platforms in suburban Chicago.

“We operate a different type of brokerage platform at Crossroads where we are able to leverage our market experience combined with our knowledge base as real estate owners to provide a higher level of insight to our clients,” says Zach Fox, who heads the brokerage division. “We bring more than just landlord representation to the table. We have a full-service real estate company backing our brokerage team and whether our clients have questions on management efficiencies, acquisition requirements or equity partnership needs, Crossroads has the in-house capabilities to offer a one-stop shopping experience.”

Crossroads Partners has continued its growth in 2017, with expansion in its tenant advisory, investments sales and landlord representation groups, and it continues to add new assignments and brokers to the team.