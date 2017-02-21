Special Needs Entrepreneur Celebrates 1,000th Customer: Young Man With Down Syndrome Finds Success

Share Article

John’s Crazy Socks, an online sock store co-founded and inspired by John Cronin, a young man with Down Syndrome, has shipped their 1,000th order in only two months of business.

John Cronin, Co-Founder of John's Crazy Socks

John Cronin, Co-Founder of John's Crazy Socks

“I want to make people happy with socks. I want to have the biggest sock store ever so I can make more and more people happy.”

Huntington, NY (PRWEB)

John’s Crazy Socks, an online sock store co-founded and inspired by John Cronin, a young man with Down Syndrome, has shipped their 1,000th order in only two months of business. Their customer service, charitable commitments, and release of their custom-created Down Syndrome Awareness Socks have contributed greatly to their success.

John’s Crazy Socks donates 5 percent of their earnings to the Special Olympics. “We selected the Special Olympics as our first charity partner because they’ve played such a huge role in John’s development.

“When we began offering socks in other areas of awareness, we selected charity partners that properly aligned with our mission.” said Mark X. Cronin, John’s father and co-founder of John’s Crazy Socks.

  • Autism Awareness Socks: $1 donation from every pair to the Autism Society of America Nassau/Suffolk Chapter
  • Down Syndrome Awareness Socks: $2 from every pair to the National Down Syndrome Society and ACDS
  • Blue Whale Socks: $1 donation from every pair to the Whaling Museum of Cold Spring Harbor
  • Breast Cancer Awareness Socks: 10% from every pair to the Dr. Susan Love Research Foundation.

John’s Crazy Socks attributes their success to John’s desire to make others happy. “I want to make people happy with socks. I want to have the biggest sock store ever so I can make more and more people happy.”

John’s Crazy Socks’ customer service has earned them strong social media results with over half a million views of John’s videos. “The personal connection with our customers is important to us,” said Mark. “John hand-writes a thank you note for each customer and adds some sweets as a surprise thank you. Our customers love the personal touch and that has contributed to our rapid success.”

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Mark Cronin
John's Crazy Socks
+1 (631) 760-5625
Email >
@JohnsCrazySocks
Follow >
John's Crazy Socks
since: 11/2016
Like >
Follow us on
Visit website

Media

John's Crazy Socks