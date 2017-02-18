ZendyHealth Announces Zendy MedTech Scholarship Recipient

The winner of the $2,000 ZendyHealth Med Tech Scholarship grant is Albert Appouh, a Senior at Rutgers University. Albert is currently studying Computer Science, Applied Mathematics, and Economics.

Students who applied for the scholarship were required to write a 1000-word essay, elaborating a startup idea for either a new company, new application, or new innovation meant to benefit the field of healthcare technology. Dr. Vish Banthia, founder of ZendyHealth, was hopeful that this opportunity “might empower college students to use their ingenuity to envision new innovations so as to impact positive changes as related to healthcare.” The outcome was inspiring as ZendyHealth heard from intelligent applicants all over the United States, from varying backgrounds, and received a large number of outstanding pitches.

Albert Appouh stated that he was “truly honored” to have been chosen as this semester’s Med Tech Scholarship recipient. His essay displayed a depth of understanding of the field of healthcare technology that was truly impressive and his innovation proposal was particularly practical. He had the idea to create an app which could help prevent medication side effects and adverse interactions. Additionally, the app would double as a useful shopping tool for finding the best prices on both over-the-counter and prescription medications. We were extremely impressed with his startup idea and have hopes that he will pursue it to fruition at some point in the near future.

ZendyHealth is also pleased to announce that they will be re-offering the scholarship for another semester. Students are welcomed to start applying now for the Fall semester of 2017 Med Tech Scholarship. The guidelines and requirements will be the same; however, the new deadline for all applications is August 15th and the grant will be $1,500. We look forward to hearing from more students with a passion for creativity!