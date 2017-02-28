Circle 8 Logistics Partners with 10-4 Systems

Circle 8 Logistics, a third-party logistics firm that provides multimodal transportation and logistics services throughout North America, has entered into a partnership with 10-4 systems to help increase efficiency and visibility for their operational teams and ultimate end-users.

By implementing this new technology, Circle 8 Logistics will have greater visibility into their shipments, reduced check and service calls, and increased tracking compliance with an automated, integrated dashboard. These changes will improve insight, safety and visibility for both end users and drivers. With less phone calls received on the road, drivers will be less distracted thus increasing safety.

“Circle 8’s objective is to provide our clients with the highest level of customer service each and every day. The transportation industry is a highly competitive space and this partnership with 10-4 allows Circle 8 to differentiate itself in the market place,” said Naval Rajpurkar, Executive Vice President of Circle 8 Logistics. “10-4 Systems’ technology provides Circle 8 with a competitive advantage in the industry by having greater transparency and control over our client’s shipments.”

10-4 Systems provides visibility into the entire supply chain. This visibility includes automated alerts and recalculated ETAs for shipments running on-time, in jeopardy or late. Using real-time, geofence locations, this data enables the end user to be able to share delivery windows for planning purposes. This information provides a unique customer service tool in the industry and can be shared via mobile, web, and desktop notifications.

“By having greater visibility and control into the status of their shipments, Circle 8’s operational teams can communicate in a more effective manner to the end customer on status and timing of their critical shipments,” said Travis Rhyan, CEO and president of 10-4 Systems. “We are thrilled to be working with such an innovative and forward-thinking company.”

About 10-4 Systems

10-4 is redefining the future of transportation by providing an integrated, automated visibility portal connecting Shippers, Carriers and Brokers to track freight and provide delivery notifications. 10-4’s Freight Portal software and integration provides streamlined communication by giving companies end-to-end visibility of their inbound and outbound shipments.

To learn more information about 10-4 Systems, please visit http://www.10-4.com.

About Circle 8 Logistics

Circle 8 Logistics, Inc. is a third party logistics provider, offering multi-modal transportation and logistics services throughout North America. Founded in 2001 by Mike Lewis and Ryan Phillips, Circle 8 Logistics, Inc. has become one of the most highly regarded transportation brokerage houses in the country. Headquartered just outside of Chicago, Circle 8 Logistics arranges shipments for all types of clients using our consistent growing network of motor carriers. Circle 8 Logistics focuses on client and carrier retention through its honest and efficient business model and operates by its “Delivering As Promised Everyday” attitude. This approach to freight brokerage is the reason Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies choose to partner with Circle 8 Logistics, Inc.

To learn more about Circle 8 Logistics, Inc., please visit http://www.circle8logistics.com.