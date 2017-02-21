IAOP Top 100

Swiss Post Solutions (SPS), a leading outsourcing provider for business process solutions and innovative services in document management, announced today that it has been named to the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals’ (IAOP) Global Outsourcing 100 list for the fifth consecutive year.

The 2017 Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world’s best outsourcing service providers, based on their delivery of a full spectrum of outsourcing solutions, including business process outsourcing, facilities services and information technology. The list is chosen by an independent panel of judges, comprised of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations, who use a rigorous scoring methodology to evaluate applications received.

Joerg Vollmer, CEO of Swiss Post Solutions, stated, "We are honored to receive this prestigious acknowledgment from the IAOP as a top global document management and business outsourcing provider. It reinforces and validates SPS’ strategic focus to deliver Business Process Services that combine the physical and digital worlds, e.g., our proven knowledge in managing document processes with our capability to deliver services that utilize traditional capture technology in conjunction with Robotics and Artificial Intelligence. Our role is to assist our clients to identify which processes will benefit from redesign and automation and how best to implement, deliver and operate these digital processes.”

SPS North America CEO, Dan Moscatiello, added, “SPS’ inclusion on the Global Outsourcing 100 list for five straight years is a reflection of our continued commitment to putting clients first, delivering service excellence and driving innovation in order to bring value to each of our customer relationships.”

“Choosing the right partners is more important than ever. Companies that outsource, not only in the traditional sense but also through the wide array of the ever-changing collaborative business models are scrutinizing their providers very closely,” said Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO. "The GO100 is the definitive guide to help companies research and compare service providers with whom they are considering relationships."

The official listing, which is composed of the top 75 Leaders and top 25 Rising Stars, will be published in a special edition of Fortune magazine in June 2017.

About Swiss Post Solutions

We connect the physical and digital worlds

Swiss Post Solutions (SPS) is a leading outsourcing provider for business processes solutions and innovative services in document management. A strong international client base relies on SPS’ ability to envision, design and build end-to-end solutions and to be its trusted advisor for the key value drivers in BPO: location strategy, process optimization and technology, such as intelligent automation. Part of the Swiss Post Group headquartered in Bern, Switzerland, SPS’ 7,500 employees and specialized partners span the full range of the industry – from insurance, banking, telecommunications, media, retail to energy supply and travel & transportation – addressing customer needs in more than 20 countries. For more information, visit http://www.swisspostsolutions.com.

About IAOP

IAOP is the go-to association leading the way to improve outsourcing outcomes by bringing together customers, providers and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional development, recognition, certification and excellence. With over 120,000 members and affiliates worldwide, IAOP is not only on top of the latest trends but in front of them. Through its expansive global chapter network, premier training and certification programs, knowledge center, member community and more, IAOP helps members learn, grow and succeed. For more information and how you can become involved, visit http://www.IAOP.org.

About The Global Outsourcing 100

As the global, standard-setting association and advocate for outsourcing professionals and the organizations they support, the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP®) annually produces subsequent research to help companies in their outsourcing decisions.

The Global Outsourcing 100 and its sub-lists are essential references for companies seeking new and expanded relationships with the best companies in the industry. The lists include companies from around the world that provide the full spectrum of outsourcing services — not just information technology and business process outsourcing, but also facility services, real estate and capital asset management, manufacturing and logistics. They include not only today’s leaders but tomorrow’s rising stars.

Companies of all sizes, from around the world and from across the entire outsourcing industry – information technology outsourcing, business process outsourcing, facility services, real estate, design, testing, manufacturing and logistics just to name a few – can apply for inclusion on these lists. IAOP Membership IS NOT REQUIRED nor is it considered in compiling the final lists.