Fiix, the industry leading provider of cloud-based maintenance and asset management software, announced today that the US Patent and Trademark Office has issued a patent for its computerized maintenance management system (CMMS).

The new patent, US 9479388 “Computer system and method for maintenance management including collaboration across clients," covers Fiix’s innovative multi-tenant cloud-based maintenance software.

The patent broadly protects key capabilities of Fiix’s CMMS, which helps users establish and run a preventive maintenance strategy, monitor asset performance, filter and interpret data, manage inventory, and order parts—all from their computer or mobile device. But it takes this a step further to describe an innovative networking platform to connect the world of maintenance.

This would allow clients to selectively and securely share maintenance-related information, and enable sharing of documentation, procedures, and expertise amongst the maintenance community.

Fiix has long been committed to transforming maintenance into a powerful business asset. According to Marc Castel, CEO of Fiix, "Enabling communication and information sharing in the maintenance community has the capacity to change how the business of maintenance gets done."

“In the same way that social media revolutionized our personal interactions, the technology under this patent can revolutionize how businesses work together. Right now we work in silos, but with this type of innovation we can enable a shift towards collaborative maintenance,” says Castel.

About Fiix

Fiix creates modern maintenance software that’s easy to use, flexible, and affordable. Its cloud-based CMMS is disrupting the market by revolutionizing how thousands of companies worldwide schedule, organize, and track maintenance. Learn more, at http://www.fiixsoftware.com.

Fiix is a trademark of Maintenance Assistant Inc.