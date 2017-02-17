A recent report by The Vision Council stated that 65% of Americans have experienced symptoms caused by digital eye strain, including dry, irritated eyes, blurred vision, eye fatigue, neck and back pain, and headaches. Blueberry Glasses, however, is providing an easy and helpful solution. The hip, colorful eyewear protects eyes against the blue light that illuminates from phones, computers, and tablets.



Blue light penetrates deep into the eye, not only creating symptoms but long-term health implications such as retina damage that can cause vision problems (like cataracts) and the suppression of melatonin, which disrupts sleeping patterns.



According to the study, nearly 70% of Americans report that they have not discussed their digital device usage with their eye care provider, and close to 74% reported they did not know glasses could be used to protect eyes from short and long-term effects of digital eye strain, as well as blue light exposure.

With Blueberry Glasses, wearers can safely look at screens without harm, while protecting eyes from blue light and thereby avoiding any form of strain. These trendy glasses can be used at home, in the office, or even on vacation, and are suitable for both adults and children. They are also available with or without magnifying reader lenses.



Blueberry Glasses recently launched its online U.S. store at blueberryglasses.us, marking the French company’s international expansion. Blueberry Glasses come in four shapes and 11 colors and are available both without prescription (retailing for $59) and in readers ($65).



About Blueberry Glasses:

Blueberry Glasses are scratch resistant, easy to clean, anti-glare, anti-reflective, dustproof, UV protected, with lightweight frames suitable for all ages. These glasses come in 11 different color shades and four stylish and classy shapes that help filter blue light and protect your eyesight. Our vision is to be committed to making eyewear more fun, more innovative and more affordable for everyone.