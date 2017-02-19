Raman Parthasarathy, VP of Strategy, Business Development and Products Riversand Technologies is proud to be recognized by the CGT readers as one of the leading providers of Product Information Management Solutions.

Riversand, a leading provider of Product Information Management (PIM) and Multi-Domain Master Data Management (MDM) solutions, has been chosen among the Top 10 providers of Product Information Management Solutions by the Consumer Goods Technology (CGT) Magazine’s Annual Readers’ Choice Survey.

Every year, the Consumer Goods Technology Magazine surveys a panel of industry experts and senior-level executives who employ these technologies on a daily basis, to highlight which are the industry’s most reliable resources. To identify the foremost technology solutions, the editors review the company scores for five major business areas (Customer Management, Digital Marketing, Supply Chain, IT infrastructure and External Resources) and list the Top 10 providers for 15 mission-critical categories.

This year, Riversand Technologies has been chosen as part of the Top 10 Best in Class Companies which offers Product Information Management Solutions under the Digital Marketing Category.

“Riversand Technologies is proud to be recognized by the CGT readers as one of the leading providers of Product Information Management Solutions. Riversand’s leading PIM solution provides consumer goods companies with a collaborative environment to manage and efficiently publish product information for customers and channel partners, across a variety of global regions, both online and offline. An enterprise-wide management and access to detailed product information results in accurate and synchronized data, rich product content, a faster time-to-market and a visibly superior user experience,” said Raman Parthasarathy, VP of Strategy, Business Development and Products.

