Amanda Beamon, General Counsel, elected Corporate Secretary of Industrial Scientific

Industrial Scientific, the global leader in gas detection, is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has elected Amanda Beamon, general counsel, to the role of corporate secretary. In this role, Beamon will contribute to the growth and governance of Industrial Scientific while continuing to carry out her duties as general counsel.

Beamon joined Industrial Scientific in 2015 after spending 13 years at the H. J. Heinz Company where she most recently served as corporate secretary and deputy general counsel. She received her law degrees from the University of Pittsburgh and University of Otago, New Zealand. Beamon is an active board member of Life's Work of Western Pennsylvania, Venture Outdoors, and the University of Pittsburgh Center for International Legal Education.

