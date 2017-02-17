Click Up Uses Angular 2 for Huge Speed Boost

The team behind ClickUp cites an epidemic of poor performance and long load times as a principal concern which inspired them to begin the project.

Based on tests so far, ClickUp’s software is seeing performance gains of 500-1,000% relative to competing options.

The startup says they focused on testing general load times of pages and tasks, the time spent writing information to the database, and the ability for the software to handle concurrent users.

Alex Yurkowski, CTO at Click Up, said, “We wanted to be as thorough as possible in running the performance tests – at this phase the goal isn’t to be the best so much as understand how we compare to other options. Before doing these tests we thought we had months of work to do before we’d be able to hit the performance numbers we’ve been hitting.”

While the team has not yet released specific numbers, they say they are continuing to work on the software and hope to improve performance further as more users join the platform.

Angular 2 was chosen as the framework for the application after running preliminary tests and reviewing frameworks that the developers had experience working within.

Yurkowski elaborated, “When you’re building a software product you can’t spend forever picking the perfect tools for the job. We were really thorough and tried a couple things out in a low-commitment way before committing to what we have now.”

The startup says they expect performance headaches of some form as they scale their user base, though they are working to proactively address as many potential problems as possible.

