Click Up Optimizing Team for Front End Angular 2 Development

The startup, based in Palo Alto https://mangotechnologies.co/, has brought on developers with several years of experience who have worked on multiple large-scale projects.

“Developers at ClickUp are required to work fast and get things done. We’re a small team experiencing lots of growth, so we have only been able to add people who are versatile and don’t need to be tightly managed. It’s an all-star culture that may be a bit intense for some, but at ClickUp we are driven to be the best.” said Zeb Evans, CEO https://clickup.com.

Deadlines at the young company are intense, with many initiatives having a ‘life or death’ mentality – particularly those related to scaling and software performance which are becoming major priorities with recent user growth.

All team members at Click Up have been evaluated based on past projects as well as performance on a number of tasks similar to those involved within the role itself.

Zeb elaborated on the employee acquisition style at ClickUp, saying, “We take the addition of new Mangoes very seriously – we’d rather be understaffed than hire the wrong person. So we’ve put together a fairly intense filtering process that leaves us with really exceptional developers that we have very high confidence in. At the end of the day, we’d rather pay the full price for the right person than get a big discount for the wrong person.”