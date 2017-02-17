Robolliance - The unified ecosystem of thought leaders focused on Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) for the security industry Sharp determined over four years ago the necessity of robotics for outdoor security perimeter patrol. The Unmanned Security Expo is yet another example of like-mindedness around this technology.

The buzz attendees will be hearing at what ISC calls “the leading physical security event in North America”, might just be from aerial drones flying overhead or unmanned ground vehicles cruising around. Unlike any other event, ISC West 2017 will feature its inaugural Unmanned Security Expo complete with a fully functional flight cage and robotics demonstration area. Vendors, representative of the latest robotic technology for security, will be showcased and some will participate in free exhibit floor educational sessions.

Robolliance, a forum for technology partners and industry experts in robotics, surveillance and security, created to advance the understanding and awareness of the Autonomous Robotics marketplace, is one of the four primary supporters of the Unmanned Security Expo. Robolliance sponsors, comprised of technology companies, security integrators and industry thought leaders, will be on hand April 5th-7th to welcome attendee inquiries and address the greater questions of “Why Robotics? Why Security? Why Now?”.

Founding sponsor of Robolliance, Sharp Electronics Corporation, will also take part in the Unmanned Security Expo by featuring its Sharp INTELLOS Automated Unmanned Ground Vehicle (“A-UGV”). Debuted in September 2016, the Sharp INTELLOS A-UGV is a cost-effective, multi-terrain, mobile sensor platform that can capture video, audio and environmental data, while providing a visible deterrent. The data it collects can enhance outdoor surveillance, security, safety and maintenance inspections, which will help organizations meet the challenges of an ever-changing security landscape by augmenting a skilled guard force. Other Robolliance technology sponsors having booth presence at the Unmanned Security Expo include Rajant, Nightingale Security, and National Solar Technologies. Robolliance technology sponsor IPVideo will be on the main exhibit hall floor.

Cliff Quiroga, Vice President of Sharp Robotics Business Development, the division of Sharp Electronics responsible for the Sharp INTELLOS A-UGV, is proud to support ISC West in this way. “Sharp determined over four years ago the necessity of robotics for outdoor security perimeter patrol. By studying the market and through innumerable conversations with security integrators, guard companies and end users, we not only brought to the industry a product that is integral in safeguarding infrastructure, assets and people . . . Sharp brought to the industry a profit-making opportunity for resellers and a true technological partner for manpower guarding. Additionally, out of those conversations emerged the ecosystem of Robolliance, where thought leaders can together shine a light on the transformative nature of robotics for security. The Unmanned Security Expo is yet another example of like-mindedness around this technology.”

To foster awareness and understanding about UGVs for security, visit Robolliance.com. Then stop by the Robolliance Sponsor Showcase as well as the Robolliance Expert Corner in booths #3135 and #4136 to meet the sponsors.

For a full list of “right fit” properties and missions for the Sharp INTELLOS A-UGV, visit SharpINTELLOS.com. There you will also find all the features and benefits as well as see the unit in action. The Sharp INTELLOS A-UGV can be found in booth #3137 during the ISC West 2017 Unmanned Security Expo.

About ISC West

ISC West is the security industry's premier event for new products, solutions and technologies. Each year, ISC West hosts over 1,000 international and domestic security product manufacturer companies, making ISC West the largest exhibition hall in North America for Security. The show provides over 29,000 security professionals from all segments of the industry with the latest products, solutions and insights. ISC West 2017 will take place April 5-7 at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas, NV. SIA Education@ISC will kick off a day prior to the exhibits, on April 4. Interested exhibitors, speakers and sponsors can learn more at http://www.iscwest.com/For-Exhibitors/Interested-in-Exhibiting/ or may contact Sherida Sessa at 203-840-5831 or ssessa(at)reedexpo(dot)com.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan’s Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays, robotics and energy systems. For more information, visit SharpUSA.com.