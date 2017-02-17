UNA-USA Members Day at the United Nations The United Nations tackles the world’s most challenging problems, and U.S. engagement is key for success.

The largest assembly ever of Americans gathered in support of the United Nations will take place today at the organization’s headquarters in New York City. More than 1,200 Americans from across the country are expected to attend the annual Members’ Day at the United Nations event, hosted by the United Nations Association of the United States of America (UNA-USA), a 50-state grassroots membership organization that is part of the United Nations Foundation.

“Dynamic U.S. engagement is needed at the United Nations now more than ever,” said UNA-USA Executive Director Chris Whatley. “The unprecedented interest in this year’s event shows that Americans from all walks of life strongly support active U.S. participation at the UN to advance our nation’s national security and foreign policy objectives.”

The annual UNA-USA Members’ Day event in New York convenes UN advocates for a day of expert presentations on topics like refugees, conflict resolution, and sustainable development, as well as networking opportunities with community leaders, academics and students, and representatives from think tanks and globally-focused organizations.

This year’s theme – “New Leaders, Pressing Challenges” – calls attention to the future of the U.S.-UN relationship following recent leadership changes in the United States and at the United Nations.

“With a new U.S. President, new Congress, and new UN Secretary General in office this year, the time is now for Americans to make their voices heard on the issues that matter most,” said UNA-USA National Council Chair Teta Banks. “The United Nations tackles the world’s most challenging problems, and U.S. engagement is key for success. UNA members are joining together at UN Headquarters to demonstrate Americans’ support for continued leadership at the global body.”

Research shows that American voters registered in both major parties agree that sustained U.S. leadership at the UN is vital. A nationwide poll released last month by the Better World Campaign found that a vast majority of Americans—88 percent—believe it is important for the U.S. to maintain an active role at the UN. Additionally, more than 8 in 10 Americans agree that the U.S. is better positioned to achieve its foreign policy goals when it works with major allies to solve global challenges rather than acting alone.

Throughout the day, event attendees will contact U.S. leaders, including their Members of Congress and U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, in support of refugees, full funding for the United Nations, and strong U.S.-UN relations.

Speakers at the event include: Ambassador Jeffrey D. Feltman, Under-Secretary General for Political Affairs; Kamal Amakrane, Director, Office of the President of the 71st Session of the United Nations General Assembly; Ihab Moustafa Awad Moustafa, Minister Plenipotentiary, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the UN; Ambassador Sebastiono Cardi, Permanent Representative of Italy to the UN; and Kathy Calvin, President and CEO, United Nations Foundation.

The complete agenda with a list of all speakers and their biographies can be found online at: unausa.org/membersday.

###

About UNA-USA

The United Nations Association of the United States of America (UNA-USA) is a 50-state grassroots organization dedicated to inform, inspire, and mobilize the American people to support the ideals and vital work of the United Nations. For 70 years UNA-USA has worked to accomplish its mission through its national network of Chapters, youth engagement, advocacy efforts, education programs, and public events. UNA-USA is a program of the United Nations Foundation.

About the United Nations Foundation

The United Nations Foundation builds public-private partnerships to address the world’s most pressing problems, and broadens support for the United Nations through advocacy and public outreach. Through innovative campaigns and initiatives, the Foundation connects people, ideas, and resources to help the UN solve global problems. The Foundation was created in 1998 as a U.S. public charity by entrepreneur and philanthropist Ted Turner and now is supported by philanthropic, corporate, government, and individual donors. Learn more at: http://www.unfoundation.org