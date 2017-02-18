Preferred Healthcare Staffing Wins 2017 Best of Staffing® Awards

Preferred Healthcare Staffing, a leading employment agency for therapy and allied health professionals, announced today they have won Inavero’s Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients and job seekers. Presented in partnership with CareerBuilder, Inavero’s Best of Staffing winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based completely on the ratings given to them by their clients and the permanent and temporary employees they’ve helped find jobs. On average, clients of winning agencies are 2.5 times more likely to be completely satisfied and talent of winning agencies are 3.6 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

Focused on helping to connect people with the right job openings at healthcare facilities, Preferred Healthcare Staffing received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 75.4% of their clients and 66.7% of their talent, significantly higher than the industry’s average.

“Our team is composed of an extraordinarily dedicated group of individuals, whose tireless efforts and perseverance have resulted in this great honor. We strive to deliver the highest quality of service, and it takes true teamwork and a positive work environment to make that happen.” Preferred Healthcare’s President and COO, Barry J. McDonald said.

"Staffing firms are giving top companies a competitive advantage as they search for talent in North America," said Inavero's CEO Eric Gregg. "The 2017 Best of Staffing winners have achieved exceptionally high levels of satisfaction and I'm proud to feature them on BestofStaffing.com."

About Preferred Healthcare

Preferred Healthcare Staffing is a leading provider of therapy and allied health professionals. Since 1994, we have strived to meticulously select only the most distinguished professionals, then carefully match their skills and desires to the needs of the nation’s top healthcare facilities. Our collaborative approach is designed to provide cost effective, timely staffing solutions for our clients; and offer some of the finest positions in healthcare to our talent. Preferred Healthcare has a long, successful track record and reputation in placing Travel, Per Diem, and Permanent placement, particularly in California.

About Inavero

Inavero administers more staffing agency client and talent satisfaction surveys than any other firm in the world. Inavero’s team reports on over 1.2 million satisfaction surveys from staffing agency clients and talent each year and the company serves as the American Staffing Association’s exclusive service quality partner.

About Inavero’s Best of Staffing

Inavero’s Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based completely on the ratings given