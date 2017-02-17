The United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America (UBC), representing over 500,000 members, announced their support of President Donald J. Trump’s nomination of Alexander Acosta for Secretary of Labor. A former Justice Department official and current dean of Florida International University College of Law, Acosta’s nomination was announced by Trump on February 16th, 2017.

Acosta is an experienced former government employee. He has served in three presidentially-appointed, Senate-confirmed positions: member of the National Labor Relations Board, Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division at the United States Department of Justice and U.S. Attorney for Southern District of Florida.

“Mr. Acosta is an advocate for the middle class. His experience will serve the members of the UBC well,” said Douglas J. McCarron, General President of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America. “We look forward to working with him as Secretary of Labor to continue to build the skilled American workforce.”

Acosta is an American success story who has demonstrated his commitment to public service. Additionally, he has demonstrated his commitment to issues important to the UBC such as fighting payroll fraud.

