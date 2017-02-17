Ahipoki Brings Poke to the People of Gilbert, Arizona

poki new logo long

Joining new tenants Costa Vida, Noodles and Company, Habit Burger and more, Ahipoki will occupy a new end cap in Gilbert, AZ at San Tan Village Mall.

This latest announcement follows the growing chain’s recent reporting of two Phoenix locations at 7th Avenue and McDowell and Cityscape.

For Ahipoki, who introduced the popular poke bowl concept to Arizona in April 2016, this will total six Arizona locations confirmed including their Chandler and Scottsdale stores with the ASU-Tempe spot scheduled to open early March.

Poke, a Hawaiian based dish featuring diced sushi grade fish like ahi tuna, salmon, shrimp and yellowtail garnished with vegetables and exotic toppings like daikon sprouts, seaweed salad and masago served over a bowl of rice is the quick serve industry’s hottest new concept.

Ahipoki Bowl Arizona, LLC and Bad Dog Concepts are owned by Michael Zimmerman and Jason Jantzen. Zimmerman also owns Republic West Home, a twenty year old construction company specializing in remodeling and restaurant build-outs. Jantzen is owner of Phoenix Marketing Associates, a top marketing and PR firm in Scottsdale with a long track record of successes in marketing within the restaurant and hospitality industries.

“Since day one, our customers have requested a location in Gilbert and we’re looking forward to meeting that demand in the southeast Valley,” explained Jason Jantzen.

More information can be found at http://www.ahipokibowl.com

About Ahipoki Bowl:

The Ahipoki Bowl concept was born out of the desire of a restaurant group wanting to bring a much needed health-conscious California seafood restaurant with a south pacific flair to its customers. Health conscious fish lovers can sit down and relax in a laid back atmosphere all while enjoying the fusion of Japanese and Hawaiian flavors coupled with a fresh fish experience normally found outside of a quick serve restaurant.

