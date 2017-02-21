Pathstone Federal Street today announced that it received a 2017 Private Asset Management (PAM) industry award for “Best Multi-Family Office—UHNW” at the gala awards dinner held in New York last week.

The PAM Awards recognize and reward top investment professionals, wealth advisors, and other key service providers operating within the private asset management industry.

“We are thrilled about this accomplishment and recognition. The Pathstone team has worked incredibly hard to deliver a truly unique client experience, always putting our clients’ interests first. We are certainly proud and are committed to continually innovating with a vision of enhancing all aspects of our firm,” said Steve Braverman, Co-CEO of Pathstone Federal Street.

“This is a win for our entire team and our clients. We were honored in years past to receive this same award as a smaller firm and we are thrilled to be recognized this way again as a testament to our quest to build a multi-generational firm serving multi-generational families and institutions. We are pleased to be recognized as an industry leader and will continue to work daily to meet the needs of our clients and help them build their legacies,” said Allan Zachariah, Co-CEO of Pathstone Federal Street.

Pathstone was shortlisted for a number of categories, including Best Multi-Family Office (UHNW), Best Private Wealth Manager, Best Philanthropic/Educational Initiative and Best RIA for HNW clients.

About Pathstone Federal Street

Built for Clients, Powered by Innovation TM, Pathstone Federal Street is an independent, family- and partner-owned advisory firm that offers integrated services and customized investment solutions to multigenerational families and nonprofit organizations nationwide. Pathstone is innovative in its thinking and disciplined in its approach, employing leading technology and proven investment processes to capture strategic opportunities and efficiencies for clients. The firm employs 105 people and manages over $9.4B in assets. It is headquartered in Ft. Lee (NJ), and has offices in Atlanta (GA), Boston (MA), Los Angeles (CA), Portland (OR), Naples (FL), and the Washington D.C. Area.

