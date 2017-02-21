NEECOM Conference Logo A top retailer had a problem and we used EDI as the main driver to solve it. What a perfect audience this will be for such a topic - Jim Lewis, Founder & CEO of Enhanced Retail Solutions.

Enhanced Retail Solutions, a leading provider of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) retail analytic and demand planning solutions to suppliers, licensors and their retail trading partners, announced today that Jim Lewis has been selected as a speaker during the upcoming conference on Thursday, June 1 and Friday, June 2, 2017 at the Double Tree Hotel in Westborough, MA.

This presentation will walk the audience through the process of creating a new application to combine EDI documents with other, internal information to synthesize this data. Dashboard/Artificial Intelligence capabilities can follow the data trail of documents and show any breakdowns in the process, highlighting inefficiencies in the system and providing real time analytics/feedback, revealing how companies can take advantage of rich data sets that already exist.

"A top retailer had a problem and we used EDI as the main driver to solve it", says Jim Lewis. "What a perfect audience this will be for such a topic."

NEECOM (The New England Electronic Commerce Users' Group) generally meets two times a year. Topics vary depending on the current interests of the group. The daylong agenda includes multiple topics, presented by guest speakers, representing a number of perspectives. NEECOM appeals to a wide audience representing its membership, which cuts across various industries. They have covered topics such as XML, portals, EDI over the Internet and EDI in health care, manufacturing, transportation, and retail.

About Enhanced Retail Solutions LLC: Enhanced Retail Solutions is a software and consulting firm specializing in retail analysis and demand planning for manufacturers, licensors and their retail partners. ERS' state of the art software tools and consulting deliver critical data quickly, easily and cost effectively, adding over one hundred million dollars to their clients' bottom line. ERS' broad customer base includes industry leaders in the electronics, consumer products, apparel, footwear, home textile, toy, home décor, home improvement, housewares, jewelry and food industries. Headquartered in New York City, Enhanced Retail Solutions has offices in the Dallas, TX and development in the US, Cork, Ireland and Delhi, India. For more information, visit http://www.EnhancedRetailSolutions.com.

About NEECOM: The New England Electronic Commerce Users' Group (NEECOM) is a nonprofit organization established in 1990. Its members are large and small organizations in a variety of industries including manufacturers, distributors, retailers, hospitals, insurance companies, motor carriers, universities, banks and government agencies. The common thread is their interest in EC/EDI and related technologies. For more information, visit http://www.neecom.org.