Doc & I Adds Chief Strategy Officer With David Lundal

Doc & I (docandi.com) announced today that David Lundal has joined the team to further develop their portfolio of regional and national accounts. Lundal joins Doc & I as Chief Strategy Officer to continue Doc & I’s recent success helping covered hospitals and clinics manage and maximize their 340B Drug Discount programs from the point of care.

Before joining Doc & I, Lundal had been the Chief Information Officer since 2014 of Presence Health -- the largest Catholic health system in the state of Illinois.

Prior to his role at Presence Health, Lundal was the Vice President & Regional CIO for SSM Health Care in Wisconsin. In that role he led IT for Dean Health System, Dean Health Plan and Wisconsin Integrated Technology & Telemedicine Systems, LLC (WITTS), a joint venture between Dean Clinic and SSM Health Care of Wisconsin to implement advanced patient-focused health IT. During Lundal’s tenure Wisconsin Dean Health System and five SSM of Wisconsin hospitals achieved HIMSS Stage 7.

“I am very excited to be joining the Doc & I team and look forward to tremendous success with our current and future clients,” says Lundal, “as we partner to create effective solutions within healthcare.”

Chief Executive Officer Brad Becker said “David’s significant experience and industry knowledge has already made him a key addition to the Doc & I family. We view his appointment as a sign of our commitment in becoming the market leader in 340B process management and optimization. Our new innovations and the increasing demand from our customers led us to look for an addition to our team with a strong background leading health systems in technology and innovation, and we are very fortunate that we were able to find someone of David’s caliber to fulfill this role. I’m confident that David will play a key role in providing and implementing high quality solutions for our clients.”

About Doc & I

Doc & I (docandi.com) is a health-technology company specializing in 340B program management and optimization from the point of care. It’s patent pending technology helps hospitals and clinics ensure no patient goes without their medication because they can’t afford it.