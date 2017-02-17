Rentec Direct launches Live Chat support for property managers and landlords using the rental management tool. The new Live Chat allows users to ask a property management software expert from the Rentec Direct client success team anything directly from within the program.

Property management software providers, Rentec Direct, introduced a new feature to the powerful rental business tool to help managers and landlords who need instant assistance. The new Live Chat feature is available in the software program and will connect a user directly with a property management software expert to answer any questions about how to complete a task within the program.

Rentec Direct is a powerful rental management program that allows housing providers to organize their properties, tenants, financial records and complete necessary tasks related to property management.

The new Live Chat allows users to ask a software expert from the Rentec Direct client success team anything directly from within the program. Each chat is answered by a real person in the U.S.-based office who knows exactly how to answer any questions and help clients use the software efficiently.

“Rentec Direct’s software is designed to save property managers and landlords time and make their business operations more efficient. The Live Chat tool complements this goal perfectly,” explains Nathan Miller, President of Rentec Direct. “If a user is trying to find a specific report, for example, all they need to do is click the Live Chat button and ask their support team member. The answer will pop-up right there on their computer screen. No need to spend time picking up the phone to call.”

Rentec Direct is the only property management software solution offering Live Chat support from within the program.

The software company will continue to provide it’s highly-rated phone support, which is available to clients during normal business hours, if users prefer to call the U.S. client support team.

To learn more about how Rentec Direct makes professional rental management easier visit: https://www.rentecdirect.com/

About Rentec Direct

Rentec Direct offers industry leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, the industry’s largest vacancy listing syndication network, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting, QuickBooks Sync and more.