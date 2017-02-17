Complete Discovery Source (CDS), a leading eDiscovery company, announced that it will be partnering with In the House, an exclusive community for in-house legal professionals, to present a webinar on the Importance of Cybersecurity for M&A Data on Wednesday February 22, 2017 at 1pm ET. The 90-minute program, designed for law professionals whose practice areas include the handling of electronically stored data, is free to attend. Participants can register using the following link:

http://www2.cdslegal.com/ithcybersecurity

Matthew F. Knouff, eDiscovery Counsel at CDS, will be moderating a discussion between panelists Jaime Skinner, Senior Corporate Counsel at Caterpillar, LLC; Jay Kramer, Supervisor Special Agent and Attorney at the Federal Bureau of Investigation; Rani A. Habash, Antitrust Associate at Dechert LLP; and Brad Janssen, Director of Advisory Services at CDS. This webinar will address many of the hot topics around data security in M&A, including:



The impact of cybersecurity on business objectives, regulatory profile, and valuation model

Dealing with privacy policies and notices on both sides of the deal

Evaluating security controls of an acquisition target

Conducting cybersecurity due diligence

Post-closing and integration cybersecurity concerns

About Complete Discovery Source

Complete Discovery Source (CDS) is a leading eDiscovery company, providing litigation technology and hosting, advisory services, and managed services to support complex discovery matters. CDS is the first choice of the Am Law 100 and Fortune 500 and is recognized as Best in End-to-End eDiscovery by the National Law Journal and New York Law Journal. With a team of seasoned legal experts and technicians, CDS uses advanced, tested, and defensible services and software to support all stages and types of eDiscovery. CDS is an Orange-Level Best-in-Service Relativity® Provider and provides one of the largest and highest volume footprints delivering that platform. CDS is headquartered in New York with regional offices in Chicago and Washington DC. The company maintains highly secure ISO 27001 certified hosting and Type 2 SOC 2 audited data centers in the US and Europe. Complete Discovery Source’s web site is http://www.cdslegal.com.

About In The House

Founded in 2011, In The House is an exclusive community for in-house legal professionals. With more than 26,000 individual members reaching over 90% of Fortune 500 legal departments, In The House is the fastest growing private network for in-house counsel. Today, In The House provides its members with networking opportunities, career development tools, law department best practices and the opportunity to develop strategic relationships with other in-house counsel. For more information please go to http://www.InTheHouse.org .

Media Contact:

Kate Hutchinson

khutchinson(at)cdslegal(dot)com

(212) 813-7012