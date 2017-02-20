Based on the success and popularity of our Ravean 2.0 crowdfunding campaign, we have given consumers exactly what they want in a heated winter jacket.

Ravean, the leader in the development of heated jackets, is on pace to soon triple its campaign goal for the new Ravean Down 2.0 Heated Jacket – raising more than $146,000 (and counting) from over 500 backers as crowdfunding enters its final month on Indiegogo.

Ravean used suggestions from customers who bought its original Ravean Heated Jacket to add new features to the 2.0 version – including more heating elements, added battery power for charging phones up to four-times on a single jacket charge, double the heating time, heated gloves with heated fingers, a heated hood, more pockets, faux fur option and even improved zippers.

“We’ve taken all of the feedback from crowdfunding backers who ordered our first jacket and literally created the ultimate heated jacket they asked for,” said Ravean Co-founder Bryce Fisher. “Based on the success and popularity of our Ravean 2.0 crowdfunding campaign, we have given consumers exactly what they want in a heated winter jacket.”

The Ravean 2.0 is available in men’s and women’s versions – with the women’s version featuring a stylish, removable faux fur collar and a longer torso for added coverage.

Both jackets include the following features:



Back/chest/glove/pocket warmers

A new heated hood option

Gloves with heated fingers, with self-retractable glove connectors

A new controller with head control, body control, and pocket/glove control

10600mAh Battery

A new battery-life gauge

An added battery pocket and connector for two batteries, offering twice the playing time for phones and other electronic devices

New and improved YKK zippers and zipper pulls

Breathable underarm flex panels

Rip guard outer shell, with DWR water-resistant shell coating

Hydrophobic down

Reflective inner aluminum coating

Outside chest pocket for smartphone or sunglasses

interior large mesh stuff pockets

A limited number of super early-bird specials are available for crowdfunding backers during the Indiegogo campaign, with reduced pricing for multiple purchases. For more information or to pre-order, visit the Ravean 2.0 Down Jacket Campaign Page on Indiegogo.

About Ravean

Let’s be real here for a moment; we’re not the first people to come up with the idea of heated jackets or heated gloves. We’re just the first ones to do it right. By doing it right we mean our jackets look good, they’re durable, they’re affordable and they integrate our technology seamlessly and unobtrusively. Finally, there’s a heated jacket you can wear with equal comfort and style from the mountains to the office without missing a beat. Sure, it’s been tried before, but other solutions have been pricey, ugly and the technology was problematic. Ravean has addressed and solved each of these issues to present jackets you can wear anywhere, that are as stylish and durable as they are warm and cozy. For more information, visit ravean.com.