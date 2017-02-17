Highspot Announces First Annual Sales Enablement Stars

These winners are inspiring us all to aim higher when it comes to meeting sales team and buyer needs. Congratulations to this year's Sales Enablement Stars. -Shawnna Sumaoang, Director of Marketing, Highspot

Highspot, the sales enablement industry’s most complete platform for sales content management, customer engagement and analytics, today announced the winners of its first annual Sales Enablement Stars contest. The contest awards sales enablement pros who have made exceptional contributions to helping their company boost sales efficiency and effectiveness. Winners were selected based on their ability to navigate unique challenges and drive significant improvement in their sales performance metrics.

Sales Enablement Stars are helping reshape the industry by establishing new standards in sales content management, training, and customer engagement. Among the criteria evaluated in this year’s contest, the following were most heavily weighed:



Using process management to make marketing and sales team members more effective

Applying sales technology to reduce wasted time and instill reliability and rigor into the sales cycle

Delivering actionable insights to drive sales performance

Breaking down silos to build cross-functional partnerships

Developing a customer-centric culture

The 2017 Sales Enablement Stars, by category, are:

Strategic Vision:



Jeremy Powers, Senior Director Sales Enablement, MongoDB

Sherry Allphin, Global Director Sales Enablement, Sutherland Global Services

Daniel Niemann, VP Worldwide Field Operations, Trifacta

Sales Tech Mastery:



Greg Munster, Senior Director Sales Productivity, Red Hat

Ricardo Julia, Partner Enablement Manager, Dynatrace

Nicole Bettan, Sales Enablement Manager, CB Insights

Process Innovation:



Sean Cataldo, Senior Director, Global Sales Force Effectiveness, Veritas Technologies

Ken Roden, Director of Product Marketing, PayScale

Kavita Bhatt, Sales Enablement Manager, Bright Power

Customer-First Focus:



Dana Keys, Director of Sales Enablement, RealPage, Inc.

Kristine Buonopane, Director of Sales Enablement, Acquia

Nicole Breton, Sales Enablement Manager, Craneware

Cross-Department Integration:



Charlie Besecker, Head of Global Enablement, Qualtrics

Abigail Runner, Sales Operations Manager, Cybereason

Summer Menegakis, Director of Marketing Operations, Sodexo

“We are so excited to recognize these exemplary sales enablement professionals,” said Shawnna Sumaoang, Director of Marketing at Highspot. “These winners are inspiring us all to aim higher when it comes to meeting sales team and buyer needs. Congratulations to this year’s Sales Enablement Stars.”

