RackN Officially Launches Digital Rebar for SRE Market

RackN: Open Hybrid Automation Products that are focused on SRE are exciting because they follow the patterns of DevOps.

RackN announces the availability of their hybrid Site Reliability Engineer (SRE) Automation Platform based on the open Digital Rebar project. This is a first-of-its-kind SRE targeted offering for the $350 B IT and the $36 B colocation data center market. The core offering includes:



Extensive support for Digital Rebar platform

Community workloads like highly-demanded Kubernetes,

Advanced user interfaces,

Event driven extensible provisioning

Configuration of commodity hardware.

The platform vastly simplifies routine IT operations tasks with shared best-practice automation. With SREs in extraordinarily high demand, RackN is providing tools that save them time, improve repeatability at scale, ensure future upgradability and enhance critical areas such as security.

Automating the Standard Infrastructure Layer

According to Rob Hirschfeld, CEO and founder of RackN, “We are very excited to see Google sharing how they approach infrastructure and achieve IT efficiency at tremendous scale. SRE thinking creates an new urgency to invest in operations automation. RackN accelerates SRE by bringing open best-practice tooling to companies’ commodity infrastructure layer ensuring global best practices.”

Further, according to industry expert John Willis, co-author of The DevOps Handbook, “Products that are focused on SRE are exciting because they follow the patterns of DevOps. These shared patterns are essential for high performing organizations. Since SREs focus on owning the infrastructure, there is a need to have tools that align with their discipline. RackN is one of those pivotal new tools."

Easy to Adopt, Integrated SRE Platform

The SRE Automation Platform is available as a fully integrated SRE automation suite and individual modules. Modules include platform deployment, infrastructure provisioning and server configuration. Simple node based pricing is available on RackN.com. At this time, Digital Rebar is offered as stand-alone software with SaaS options available. Further details about the SRE approach is availble on RackN.com further elaborating on the motivation and architecture of Digital Rebar.

About RackN™ and Digital Rebar™

Based in Austin, TX, RackN builds software and support services based on the open Digital Rebar platform and associated workloads like Kubernetes, Docker Swarm, and OpenStack. Our hybrid data center automation platform allows companies to easily shift IT applications between different infrastructures. RackN investors include Juniper Networks, EVO Ventures, SK Ventures and the Duke Angel Network. For more information, visit http://rackn.com.