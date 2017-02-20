Snoqualmie Organic ice cream truly aligns with the way we (as individuals and as a company) think, operate, and live, and we’re so excited and proud to finally share it with the world.

In growing response to the demand for high quality organic ice cream, Snohomish, Washington-based Snoqualmie Ice Cream has launched the first and only line of super-premium organic craft ice cream with the highest quality among all other organic ice cream brands. Snoqualmie Organic claims to be “the best organic ice cream ever.”

Snoqualmie Organic ice cream is 100% USDA-Organic certified and made with the best possible ingredients, many of which are sourced from the Pacific Northwest, including grass-fed milk and cream, eggs, berries, and honey. Snoqualmie Organic is a French-style, frozen custard (ice cream). It is vat-pasteurized, slow cooked, and crafted in small batches with extra cream and very little air, resulting in the creamiest ice cream on the market.

As a certified B-Corporation, Snoqualmie Ice Cream is an eco-conscious operation that continuously strives to reduce its carbon footprint. The family-owned company’s sustainable property includes onsite rain gardens, bio swales, pervious concrete, solar panels, energy efficient equipment, LED sensor lighting, and more. Snoqualmie Ice Cream was granted B-Corporation status through its commitment to social sustainability, environmental performance standards, and employee relations. Becoming a B-Corporation aligns with Snoqualmie Ice Cream’s mission and values of striving for perfection, while taking care of their customers, employees, community, and environment.

“We’ve been developing our organic line for over a year,” said Barry Bettinger, owner and founder of Snoqualmie Ice Cream. “We’ve worked very hard to source the perfect ingredients, develop the best recipes, and obtain all the official certifications to create a top-tier extension of our brand. We’re seeing a shift in the way people eat and choose their foods - especially in the dairy world – and we want to ensure our customers that we care about these choices just as much as they do. Snoqualmie Organic ice cream truly aligns with the way we (as individuals and as a company) think, operate, and live, and we’re so excited and proud to finally share it with the world.”

Snoqualmie Organic ice cream launched at the Winter Fancy Foods Show, and will be showcased at Booth #9112 at Expo West in March. Snoqualmie Organic ice cream is priced at $6.99 and will be available in March at most grocery stores in the Northwest, including Fred Meyer, QFC, Safeway, Albertsons, Haggen, and PCC Natural Markets. The pints will also be available to ship nationwide by ordering online at snoqualmieorganic.com. The seven Snoqualmie Organic ice cream flavors are:

Organic Vanilla – The best vanilla ice cream on the market, made with the finest organic Madagascar vanilla available

Organic Chocolate – Intense dark chocolate frozen custard, made with Barry Callebaut organic Belgian cocoa

Organic Mint Chip – Peppermint frozen custard, made with Barry Callebaut organic Belgian chocolate

Organic Mixed Berry – A unique, Northwest-inspired flavor, made with organic Madagascar vanilla, organic honey from a Northwest supplier, and a custom-made blend of organic Northwest berries

Organic Cookies n’ Cream – A classic flavor, made with organic Madagascar vanilla and custom sourced organic chocolate cookies

Organic Lavender – A Snoqualmie signature flavor, made with organic dried lavender buds from Provence, France, which are steeped in hot cream for 4 hours and strained, creating an infusion of flavor

Organic Salty Caramel – Arguably, the best organic salted caramel ice cream ever, made with a custom organic caramel using sea salt from Portland’s Jacobsen Salt Co.

About Snoqualmie Ice Cream

Snoqualmie Ice Cream is a family-owned company that makes super-premium, organic craft ice cream in Snohomish, Washington. Snoqualmie Organic’s ice creams are French-style frozen custards with extra cream, lots of eggs, and very little air, creating the most rich and velvety treat.

Snoqualmie Organic uses simple ingredients from the Pacific Northwest, including USDA Organic-certified grass-fed milk and cream, eggs, and berries. Everything they make is vat-pasteurized to slow cook the ingredients without scorching the cream, and allowing each flavor to have its own unique recipe.

Snoqualmie believes in the power of sustainability. They have purposely designed the factory’s property with rain gardens, bio-swales and pervious concrete to completely eliminate runoff. The solar panels, compressor waste heat recovery, LED sensor lighting, and energy efficient equipment has allowed the plant to significantly reduce energy use.

Snoqualmie is a certified B-Corporation because they are committed to taking care of their employees, exceeding customer expectations, supporting their community, and protecting the environment. Snoqualmie promises to make the most perfect organic ice cream, and hopes to help make the world a better place by staying true to their values, and using all profits for the greater good.

For a full list of Snoqualmie Ice Cream products, retail locations, news, and more visit http://www.SnoqualmieIceCream.com, and @snoqicecream on social media.