Azuga, the leading global provider of connected vehicle and fleet technologies, announces its safest driver and fleet manager of 2016. The awards are part of Azuga’s prestigious Safe Driving Awards Program designed to motivate and incentivize fleet managers and drivers to encourage and practice safe driving. Results show that Azuga’s focus on driver behavior and rewards-driven approach to telematics is proven to reduce accident rates by up to 70 percent. Every quarter, top performers from Azuga’s global customer base receive cash rewards, certificates and social media recognition. The top 10 winning drivers and fleets are announced quarterly, then one driver and one fleet manager are chosen as top drivers of the year.

The company congratulates Ralph Elliot of Custom Vehicle Outfitter LLC for Driver of the Year, and Kirsten Ghaster of Ghaster Painting & Coatings, Inc. for Fleet Manager of the Year.

Azuga also announced the top safest fleet drivers from the fourth quarter of 2016:



Robert Workheiser: Galaxy 1 Marketing, Inc.

Charles Dorman: Satellites Unlimited

Chris Sarubbi: Area Wide Protective, Inc.

Benjamin Rambo: Fred Beans Parts, Inc.

Joe Syms: Daily Equipment Company

Andrew Shupert: Watkins Mechanical, Inc.

Scott Brown: Triad Services

Richard Cavicchi: Courtice Auto Wreckers Limited

Jeff Livingston: KMN Sheet Metal, Inc.

Steve Lacava: Hiller Systems, Inc.

The top 10 winning drivers and fleets are announced quarterly, then one driver and one fleet manager are chosen as top drivers of the year. The Safe Driving Awards winners are determined by analyzing all drivers’ safety events (speeding, hard braking, rapid acceleration, idling) using a proprietary algorithm developed by Azuga's data science team. Each individual safety component factors in the magnitude, duration, frequency and spatio-temporal index to determine the conditions under which the events occurred.

“I’m proud to recognize these winners for their exceptional commitment to safety,” said Ananth Rani, co-founder and president of Azuga. “Our customers face enormous challenges associated with reducing risk, containing costs and minimizing turnover. Our rewards program, unique in the fleet tracking industry, recognizes the important role that both managers and individual workers have in driving safely and helping their companies succeed.”

To learn more about how Azuga’s fleet customers incorporate safe driving into operations and culture, click here. When giving one of the drivers on the list a social media shout out, be sure to use #AzugaAwards.

