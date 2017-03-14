Merchant Link and TSYS Complete EMV Certification

Merchant Link, a leading provider of payment gateway and data security solutions, announced today that its TransactionLink™ product, together with Ingenico devices, has been certified for EMV® Chip and PIN Card acceptance with TSYS for retail, restaurant and lodging in the United States.

“Merchant Link has been a leader in the payment security industry, serving restaurants, lodging and retail for over 24 years. Our relationship with Merchant Link spans nearly two decades. We look forward to continue growing our relationship and adding products and services for new and current clients,” said John Badovinac, Director of Developer Partnerships for TSYS’ Merchant Services segment.

"We are pleased to announce that Merchant Link has achieved U.S. EMV certifications from TSYS using the Ingenico family of devices,” Laura Meck, Merchant Link’s EVP, Sales and Marketing, shared. “Having an EMV certification with TSYS has paved the way for merchants using TSYS, its bank partners / customers and processors utilizing the TSYS gateway, for scope reduction and reduced card-present chargebacks. Merchant Link has maintained its commitment to providing its customers with options. The goal with EMV is to continue to fulfill that promise through our processing and device partners,” Meck continued. By combining TransactionLink™ (EMV/Chip & PIN) with Merchant Link’s other security solutions TransactionVault® (Tokenization) and TransactionShield® (Point-to-Point Encryption), merchants are able to protect their consumers’ payment card data in flight, at rest, and against card-present fraudulent activity.

Merchant Link serves over 400,000 customers that process over 6 billion transactions annually. Identifying new ways to securely manage transactions is core to its business. Operating in a 24x7x365 manner, Merchant Link provides semi-integrated data and payment card security solutions, allowing merchants to focus on their businesses.

About TSYS

TSYS® (NYSE: TSS) unlocks opportunities in payments for payment providers, businesses and consumers. Our headquarters are in Columbus, Georgia, USA, and we operate in more than 80 countries with local offices across the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

We provide seamless, secure and innovative solutions across the payments spectrum — from issuer processing and merchant acquiring to prepaid program management — delivered through partnership and expertise. We succeed because we put people, and their needs, at the heart of every decision. It’s an approach we call ‘People-Centered Payments®’.

Our industry is changing every day — and we’re leading the way toward the payments of tomorrow. We routinely post all important information on our website. For more, visit us at tsys.com.

About Merchant Link

Merchant Link is a leading provider of cloud-based payment gateway and data security solutions, removing the risk and hassle of payments for more than 400,000 restaurant, hotel and retail locations. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Silver Spring, Md., Merchant Link currently enables more than 6 billion transactions annually for some of the world's best-known merchants, providing connectivity to the major U.S. payment card processors. TransactionVault®, our tokenization solution, and TransactionShield®, our point-to-point encryption solution, mitigate the risk of a data compromise while lowering the cost and effort of PCI compliance. For more information, please visit http://www.merchantlink.com.

EMV is a registered trademark or trademark of EMVCo LLC in the United States and other countries.

TransactionVault®, TransactionShield®, TransactionLink™, and BizPortal™ are trademarks of Merchant Link and/or its affiliates. All other product and brand names are or may be trademarks of their respective owners.