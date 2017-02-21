SBS Group’s Robbie Morrison Promoted to Chief Solution Strategist

This new role allows him to drive innovation both within SBS Group and with our clients as well. Robbie’s expertise and strategic vision will continue to push our business forward.

Information technology innovator and leader, SBS Group, announced the promotion of Robbie Morrison to Chief Solution Strategist. The announcement was made by James Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer of SBS Group.

“Accelerating our clients’ digital transformation is of utmost importance for them to grow their businesses. Robbie combines the digital acumen, business process skills, and implementation expertise to lead the development of new innovative solutions for our clients. This new role allows him to drive innovation both within SBS Group and with our clients as well. Robbie’s expertise and strategic vision will continue to push our business forward,” said Bowman.

Robbie Morrison most recently held the position of Vice President – Enterprise Group at SBS Group. During his tenure in this role, he oversaw the development and strategy of SBS Group’s AXIO Enterprise Solutions as well as coordinate marketing, sales and operating efforts for Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Operations. Morrison joined SBS Group in 2013 as the Practice Director for Microsoft Dynamics AX after SBS Group purchased Solugenix’s Dynamics AX practice, Morrison’s previous employer. Prior to working at SBS Group, Morrison had a long history of technology innovation and executive leadership. Morrison previously held various senior-level positions at Solugenix after selling the two consulting businesses he founded before then, Creative Business Solutions & Consulting, LLC and MCM, Inc. He earned a Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) degree from the University of Georgia after earning a bachelor’s degree in Business Management and Manufacturing from Kennesaw State University.

As Chief Solution Strategist, Morrison will provide executive-level business and technical leadership to marketing, sales and operations across all SBS Group’s solutions and products. Additionally, he will be a major visionary in SBS Group’s digital transformation while continuing to carry out SBS Group’s strategic vision.

About SBS Group

