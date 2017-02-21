Texting is the most widely-used feature on a smartphone and marketers are constantly looking for innovative ways to incorporate texting into their marketing strategy

CallTrackingMetrics, a leading provider of call tracking and automation software, offers tools to give agencies using Google’s Click-to-Message ad extensions insight into campaign performance.

Click-to-Message ad extensions create a new opportunity for advertisers to engage with their prospects by sending a customizable, preset text message. While this new feature is a great tool for marketers, it lacks important tracking and reporting features, which is where CallTrackingMetrics (CTM) comes in.

CTM offers local and toll-free text-enabled tracking numbers in over 70 countries. By using a tracking number with these ad extensions, marketers can easily log, respond, and report on text message campaigns. And, businesses can improve customer experiences by combining additional CTM features like automated response triggers, caller insights, scoring, performance reports, and Auto Dialer.

“Texting is the most widely-used feature on a smartphone and marketers are constantly looking for innovative ways to incorporate texting into their marketing strategy”, states Jessica Michaels, Marketing Manager at CallTrackingMetrics. “Those using CTM along with Click-to-Message ad extensions will be able to successfully track and manage SMS campaign activity and likely encounter higher engagement rates.”

