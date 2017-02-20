“I am honored to receive the Worcester Business Journal’s Business Leader of the Year award,” said Vincent Strully, Jr., CEO and Founder of The New England Center for Children.

The New England Center for Children® (NECC®), a global leader in education and research for children with autism, announced today that CEO and Founder Vincent Strully, Jr., received the Worcester Business Journal 2017 Nonprofit Business Leader of the Year Award. This prestigious honor is for executives in Central Massachusetts who have made a significant impact in the past year at large firms, small companies and nonprofits.

“I am honored to receive the Worcester Business Journal’s Business Leader of the Year award,” said Vincent Strully, Jr., CEO and Founder of The New England Center for Children. “Our accomplishments could not be achieved without the talent and hard work of our staff, the dedication of our students’ families, and many generous donors, all of whom have helped build NECC into a world-class autism treatment center.”

“Anyone who drives on Route 9 in Southborough can awe at the physical manifestation of all The New England Center for Children has accomplished in the last year,” said Brad Kane, editor of the Worcester Business Journal. “In the 42 years since Mr. Strully founded NECC, he grew a small nonprofit into a powerful global voice addressing the autism epidemic impacting the entire world – all of which was topped off by the opening of the John & Diane Kim Autism Institute in September.”

Under Mr. Strully’s leadership, NECC has experienced remarkable growth since its founding, starting with six staff, growing to more than 1,200 today, and opening a second school in Abu Dhabi. In 2016 alone, all areas of operations and fundraising reached new milestones. Notable achievements include completion of NECC’s $10M capital campaign which funded the new Kim Autism Institute, a 33,000-square-foot, state-of-the art research, professional training, and technology center. An additional 13,500-square-foot space is undergoing renovation for a new student wellness center, expanded offices, and a student activity center. Student enrollment increased 10 percent, staff expanded by 13 percent, and worldwide adoption of NECC’s Autism Curriculum Encyclopedia® grew by 15 percent. On the research front, NECC research staff were the second highest contributors to The Journal of Applied Behavior Analysis, the flagship journal of behavior analysis, published studies in seven academic journals and two books, and gave more than 130 presentations at professional conferences worldwide. NECC also received a $3.4-million technology software grant from Microsoft Corp.

The award will be presented at the Business Leaders of the Year award ceremony on Tuesday, April 11 at Cyprian Keyes Golf Club, Boylston, MA from 4:30-7:30 PM. More information is available at https://tinyurl.com/zqrkh38.

About The Worcester Business Journal

The Worcester Business Journal is Central Massachusetts’ definitive source for business news, analysis and opinion delivered by the biweekly newspaper, WBJournal.com and The Daily Report e-mail newsletter. More than 90 percent of Worcester Business Journal readers are the senior executive in their organization. The Worcester Business Journal is a New England Business Media company, the leading regional business-to-business publisher. More information is available at http://www.wbjournal.com.

About The New England Center for Children

The New England Center for Children® is a world leader in education, research and technology for children with autism. For more than 40 years, our community of teachers, researchers and clinicians have been transforming lives and offering hope to children with autism and their families. NECC’s award-winning services include home-based, day, and residential programs; public school partnerships and consulting; the John and Diane Kim Autism Institute; and the ACE® ABA Software System used by more than 4,620 students in 24 states and nine countries. A 501c3 non-profit, The New England Center for Children is based in Southborough, MA, and also operates a center in Abu Dhabi, UAE. More information is available at http://www.necc.org.