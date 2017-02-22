Introducing REX, Innovative Adjustable Height Benching from Innovant

REX by Innovant With REX, we have redefined this product category with an uncomplicated yet intelligent design at an affordable price point.

REX is a standout product from Innovant’s newly launched NOW Collection, a catalog of contract furniture and accessories for design-savvy clients with limited budgets and short lead times. Refinements in engineering and unique design details make REX Benching the ideal product for offices requiring a clean, smart aesthetic with unmatched cabling and technology management.

Despite its competitive pricing and simplified design, REX Benching remains consistent with Innovant’s renowned quality and high engineering standards. With REX, Innovant has seamlessly integrated intelligent and purposeful features into a minimalist yet stylish aesthetic well-suited for the emerging office environment. REX showcases a noticeable attention to detail, with cabling cleverly routed through coils and below-worktop compartments, as well as cutting-edge hubs for electrics and data delivery.

Available in both linear and 120° configurations, REX adjustable height benching is scalable from freestanding tables to full workstations. Unlike most competing products, REX is also offered in either single or double row formations. Additionally, REX can be specified as fixed on day-1, with the option for adjustability on day-2. This conversion capability is ideal for clients not fully committed to sit-to-stand workstations for all employees, but who want the flexibility to change in the future.

“Since winning gold at Neocon 2012 for adjustable height benching, we've watched the marketplace try and emulate our design. With REX, we're confident we have redefined this product category with an uncomplicated yet intelligent design at an affordable price point,” explains Bruce Wells, Director of Marketing & Development at Innovant.

REX Benching is easy to scale to meet budget and simple to specify, assemble and service. Designers and clients can achieve a signature aesthetic by selecting from REX’s various neutral and colorful finishes. Even when projects are completed, REX’s scalability allows for the efficient expansion or reconfiguration of installations in the future.

For more information about Innovant or its products, please visit http://www.innovant.com.

About Innovant: Innovant is a renowned industry leader creating intelligent, adaptable furniture for the modern workplace. With a flagship showroom located in New York, Innovant maintains a worldwide network of offices and showrooms spanning North America, Europe and Asia. Innovant's substantial contributions to office and trading floor environments not only stem from its superior products, but also from the close collaboration Innovant supplies to clients, their architects and designers.