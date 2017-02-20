Lumeris Awarded 2017 Best In KLAS, Value-Based Care Managed Services

Lumeris, a pioneer in population health management solutions headquartered in St. Louis, received the designation of 2017 Best in KLAS for value-based care managed services at last night’s KLAS awards ceremony in Orlando, Florida. KLAS began rating value-based care managed services firms last year, and for the second consecutive year, Lumeris received the Best in KLAS designation.

In the “2017 Best in KLAS: Software & Services” report the value-based care managed services award category focused on: sales and contracting; implementation and training; and service and support.

“We are honored to be recognized with the 2017 Best in KLAS designation for value-based care managed services,” said Art Glasgow, president and chief operating officer of Lumeris. “Even though this award comes from KLAS, it’s our work with our clients and their positive testimonials that are the true reward. We are changing healthcare—together—and because of our excellent operations, people and technology, we are able to positively impact our clients’ outcomes. This is a demonstration that when they win, we win.”

In a separate KLAS report, “Value-Based Care Managed Services: Technology-Enabled Services to Support Your Transformation to Value,” released in December, Lumeris was the top-rated full-services value-based care managed services firm based on feedback received from Lumeris’ clients. That report evaluated 11 firms based on interviews with healthcare providers. Lumeris was assessed in the full-service category with five other firms. The report examined the impact and performance of firms that provide value-based care managed services for their support and solutions to assist in the transformation to value-based care.

In addition to being named the top-performing full-service firm, 100 percent of Lumeris’ clients reported they would purchase services again and state that their future plans include partnering with Lumeris in either the same capacity they currently are or expanding their partnership.

KLAS’ mission is to improve delivery of healthcare by independently measuring vendor performance through reports that provide a solid overview of the industry. To learn more about the value-based care report from KLAS, visit http://www.klasresearch.com.

###

ABOUT KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and our reports, visit http://www.klasresearch.com.

ABOUT LUMERIS

Lumeris brings common sense to healthcare. We provide strategic advising and technology to help providers and payers get back to the way healthcare should be—and share in the rewards. We guide health systems and providers through seamless transitions from volume to value, enabling them to deliver improved and more affordable care across populations—with better outcomes. And, we work collaboratively with payers to align contracts and engage physicians in programs that drive high-quality, cost-effective care with satisfied consumers—and engaged physicians.

An industry recognized leader, Lumeris was awarded 2017 Best in KLAS for value-based care managed services for helping clients deliver improved clinical and financial outcomes. This was the second year we received this distinguished award. For the past six years, Essence Healthcare, Lumeris’ premier client with more than 63,000 members in Missouri and Illinois, has received 4.5 to 5 Stars from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. We enjoy working with all of our clients, delivering these same results, and aligning our proven multi-payer, multi-population model with their value-based care vision.

###