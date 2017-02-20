Maintenance at petrochemical plants and refineries is expensive and disruptive, but crucial to a company’s long term and fiscal health and ability to compete globally. Maintenance and reliability teams must make the best use of time when plants are offline to ensure they are safely working on the assets that need attention. However, the end result often relies heavily on budgets out of their control and the interface with other plant and external resources.

“The industry as a whole is asked to do more work with the same amount of money,” said Joe Kilburg, maintenance manager at DuPont. “Maintenance teams must work closely with ops to make sure things are integrated together well. […] Maintenance and operations have to work together constantly on this and make sure that equipment and processes are fully understood by both teams.”

One way in which reliability and maintenance professionals can do more for less is by optimizing big data analysis in a cost effective manner and streamlining work processes for product improvement. “The solution is to look closely at all processes and streamline some of the work processes. We have to look at all the components and decide what is value added and what is not,” Frank Tanner, Maintenance Section Leader at Celanese said. “A lot of times, we are getting good data from a long history and there is no need to continue collecting data when the long history already exists so that is one process we can remove. People will leave a system in place and keep it going when in reality it no longer adds any value.”

“We have to keep challenging the systems and have maintenance challenge the system. We have to continuously improve.” - Joe Kilburg, Maintenance Manager, DuPont

While every plant and refinery is different, the challenges that maintenance teams face are all similar. The paper provides crucial insight from maintenance and reliability teams to highlight the key strategies and lessons learned at petrochemical plants and refineries that have significantly improved their assets.

A focus is given on:



Developing a culture of safety to keep projects safe, on time and on budget.

How to maximize yield, improve efficiency through scheduling priorities and reduce costs.

Hiring, training and managing key labor resources.

