SPH Analytics Introducing New MIPS Max Solution at HIMSS 2017

SPH Analytics will introduce its new MIPS Max solution at the 2017 HIMSS Conference and Exhibition taking place February 19-23 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. The action analytics leader will also display its population health, predictive analytics, and patient experience solutions at booth 4587.

With more than two decades of proven success at driving quality measure programs for its clients, SPH Analytics is launching its new MIPS Max suite of solutions to help providers maximize Medicare reimbursements and avoid negative penalties from the new Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS). MIPS went into effect January 1 as part of the CMS Quality Payment Program that combines existing programs such as PQRS, Meaningful Use, and Value-based Modifier into one performance payment system.

SPH Analytics also offers MIPS Max clients its MIPS Penalty-Free Guarantee. With MIPS Max, SPHA clients will avoid any downward fee adjustments in 2019 from MIPS payment penalties. If any penalties are incurred, SPHA will credit all 2019 MIPS penalties from the 2017 submission year back to the client.*

The MIPS Max solution helps minimize workload and administrative burden while enabling providers to improve their MIPS Composite Performance Score. Depending on provider readiness, MIPS Max clients can improve scores in any one or all four of the MIPS performance categories: Quality, Improvement Activities, Advancing Care Information, and Cost.

At the core of the MIPS Max solution is SPH Analytics QCDR Plus™, a CMS Qualified Clinical Data Registry that can validate and aggregate clinical data from multiple EHR systems and benchmark the data against other registry clients. This data collection process alleviates labor-intensive manual processes for practices and providers, while allowing them to monitor quality measures throughout the year to proactively improve performance before annual submission to CMS.

The MIPS Max solution features an intuitive performance dashboard with bimonthly data refresh and a large library of eCQMs and registry-based measures. QCDR Plus will automatically calculate the top six performing measures based on CMS benchmarks to maximize MIPS Quality Performance points. The dashboard can be set up at the provider level or at the network level with multiple TINs and displays measure performance across Medicare and non-Medicare patients to monitor quality performance across multiple payers.

“We’re very excited to introduce MIPS Max at HIMSS,“ said Dr. Bill O’Connor, Chief Medical Officer and EVP Product for SPH Analytics. “We have been improving performance and submitting measures for healthcare clients for more than 24 years and want to partner with our MIPS Max clients to help them understand the new MACRA legislation and maximize their reimbursement. With our extensive experience with quality and experience measures providers can feel confident about their MIPS submission. Our unique solution will ensure that they receive no negative fee adjustments for the 2017 submission year, guaranteed.”

To learn more about MIPS Max, visit SPH Analytics in Booth 4587 at HIMSS 2017. An interactive MIPS Financial Impact Calculator and a list of MIPS Max measures is available at http://www.SPHAnalytics.com/mips-max.

*Terms and conditions apply.

About SPH Analytics

SPH Analytics (SPHA) is a leader in healthcare quality measures, population health and predictive analytics, and experience measurement and engagement, providing best-in-class solutions and transformative technologies for health plans, providers, and healthcare networks. SPHA solutions help clients meet MACRA and MIPS regulations and lead the way for the next generation of healthcare through powerful applications and analytics, healthcare surveys, call center solutions, and consulting. SPHA’s intuitive analytics aggregate data and empower action, enabling clients to increase member and patient satisfaction, improve population health, drive patient engagement, and reduce overall cost of care.

SPH Analytics serves clients in all 50 states and has been driving quality program success for more than 24 years. Company headquarters and healthcare call center are located in metro Atlanta. SPH Analytics is a member of the $3 billion Symphony Technology Group. For more information, call 1-866-460-5681 or visit SPHAnalytics.com.