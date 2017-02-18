Geographic Information Services, Inc. (GISinc), client, Loma Linda University Health (LLUH), will be presenting at Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) 2017, on February 19th, on How Location Intelligence Adds Value to Healthcare Operation. The locational intelligence referred to in the presentation, is their Wellness Map application; with development enhancements by GISinc. The application helps individuals identify assets in their neighborhoods to keep them healthy and well

We are very pleased to have had the opportunity to work with Loma Linda on updating their Wellness Map application. There is a tremendous amount of information available to citizens, thus it is paramount that accessing information be as intuitive as possible. Working together, we have made strides in that area” Kevin Stewart, Managing Partner, State & Local Governments.

Mark Zirkelbach, Chief Information Officer (CIO), with Loma Linda University Health, will be presenting on benefits the Wellness Map provides the community. The map is based on Geographical Information System (GIS) technology, but gets much of its inputs from the electronic health record (EHR).

The Wellness Map is unique for each patient; the patient's home, church, preferred pharmacy, doctor's offices, and support groups related to their medical problems are displayed. And as their health changes, so does their EHR and so does their Wellness Map. The map is not only for the chronically ill, it is also meant for other members of the community; the "walking well". Displays places for walking, hiking, bicycling, swimming, and other types of exercise. Additionally, the Wellness Map will show locations of farmer's markets, grocery stores, and healthy restaurant.

“The Wellness Map provides a spatial view of community and clinical care resources to patients that is personalized and can be easily used at home or on the run, via their smartphones,” Mark Zirkelbach, CIO, Loma Linda University Health.

Zirkelback will be discussing:



Current applications of GIS in healthcare that are producing a return on investment.

How GIS can be used to enhance patient and clinician engagement.

Using location intelligence to improve personal health decision-making

The Wellness Map will personalize the assets in their community that are available to keep an individual healthy and well. It is available through the EHR patient portal and can be viewed on a smart phone, tablet, or laptop just like any other electronic map.

“We have been extremely happy with GISinc’s services. They brought a level of expertise we needed to bring LLUH’s Wellness Map to the next level,” Nicholas Yu, Project Manager, Loma Linda University Health.

