UHF RFID now available for Mesa 2 Rugged Tablet™

Juniper Systems, Inc. recently announced integrated UHF RFID capabilities available for its Mesa 2 Rugged Tablet. Ideal for jobs requiring frequent identification of RFID tags, this optional upgrade aims to increase efficiency, reduce errors associated with data entry, and allow staff to spend less time scanning, and more time performing other functions.

When added to the Mesa 2, this automatic identification feature brings powerful functionality for inventory tracking, asset management, manufacturing processing, and inspections, among others. With an impeccably fast processor, extended battery life, and the unbeatable ruggedness of Juniper Systems’ devices, the Mesa 2 with RFID is optimal for efficiently capturing RFID readings in any environment, without changing the lightweight, ergonomic shape of the Mesa 2.

“With this product, we focused in on finding the ideal way to blend UHF RFID with our ultra-rugged Mesa 2 for those requiring frequent tag identification in all types of conditions,” said Tom Francom, Industrial Market Manager. “There really isn’t anything out there that can compare to its quality design and capabilities.”

The Mesa 2 with UHF RFID works on both Android and Windows 10 operating systems. With Windows 10, the user is able to fulfill all needs associated with a desktop computer, while capturing the accurate readings necessary to maintain a successful organization.

Juniper Systems is now taking orders for the Mesa 2 with RFID read and write capabilities. For more information about this product, please visit their website at http://www.junipersys.com/mesa2.

About Juniper Systems:

Based out of Logan, UT, USA and Birmingham, UK, Juniper Systems designs and manufactures ultra-rugged handheld computers and provides field data collection solutions for use in extreme environments. Since 1993, Juniper Systems has provided innovative mobile technology to natural resources, utilities and public services, geomatics, agriculture, industrial, and military markets. For more information on Juniper Systems products, please visit http://bit.ly/28UGS33.